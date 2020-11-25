The Best Black Friday Deals From Officeworks

Officeworks is officially joining in on the Black Friday madness. Starting from Wednesday, November 25 and running through to Sunday, November 29, you can grab yourself some great bargains on home office and tech products.

The office and tech store is offering some great deals on laptops, headphones and mobile phones and all the gadgets and accessories you need for your home office. You can check out the full catalogue of Black Friday deals here.

Officeworks is offering its deals online and in-store with both delivery and click and collect contactless pick up available.

Officeworks Black Friday: Computer Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 14″ Convertible Laptop – $777

HP Pavilion 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $1897

HP 15.6″ Laptop – $688

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Tablet – $464

Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ – $287

Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD – $188

WD Elements 1TB Portable Hard Drive – $58

Laser 5-in-1 Work From Home Combo (wireless keyboard, mouse, headset, mouse pad, webcam) – $99

Officeworks Black Friday: Mobile Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone – $748

Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone – $296

Oppo A52 Unlocked Smartphone – $247

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G Smartphone – $597

Officeworks Black Friday: Camera Deals

GoPro Hero7 Action Camera with 32GB SD Card – $297

Instax Mini 11 Instant Photo Kit – $129

Officeworks Black Friday: Audio Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case – $218

UE Boom 3 Wireless Speakers – $167

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones – $398

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $248

Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earphones – $229

JBL Tune 600 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $98

Officeworks Black Friday: Gadget Deals

Google Nest Hub – $79

Google Nest Mini 2 – $39

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB eReader – $148

Kindle 2020 6″ 8GB eReader – $99

Officeworks Black Friday: Fitness Deals

Fitbit Charge 4 – $167

Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch – $197

Garmin Vivomove Sport Smart Watch – $247

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 46mm – $247

Officeworks also offers a great Price Beat Guarantee deal. The deal offers 5% off any lower-priced identical item that is in-stock at both Officeworks and the competitor store (with limited exclusions). The process is super easy and could save you extra dollars during the sales. Check out how it works here.

