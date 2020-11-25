The Best Black Friday Deals From Officeworks

Officeworks is officially joining in on the Black Friday madness. Starting from Wednesday, November 25 and running through to Sunday, November 29, you can grab yourself some great bargains on home office and tech products.
The office and tech store is offering some great deals on laptops, headphones and mobile phones and all the gadgets and accessories you need for your home office. You can check out the full catalogue of Black Friday deals here.
Officeworks is offering its deals online and in-store with both delivery and click and collect contactless pick up available.
Officeworks Black Friday: Computer Deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad C340 14″ Convertible Laptop – $777
- HP Pavilion 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $1897
- HP 15.6″ Laptop – $688
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Tablet – $464
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ – $287
- Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD – $188
- WD Elements 1TB Portable Hard Drive – $58
- Laser 5-in-1 Work From Home Combo (wireless keyboard, mouse, headset, mouse pad, webcam) – $99
Officeworks Black Friday: Mobile Phone Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone – $748
- Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone – $296
- Oppo A52 Unlocked Smartphone – $247
- Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G Smartphone – $597
Officeworks Black Friday: Camera Deals
- GoPro Hero7 Action Camera with 32GB SD Card – $297
- Instax Mini 11 Instant Photo Kit – $129
Officeworks Black Friday: Audio Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case – $218
- UE Boom 3 Wireless Speakers – $167
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones – $398
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $248
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earphones – $229
- JBL Tune 600 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $98
Officeworks Black Friday: Gadget Deals
- Google Nest Hub – $79
- Google Nest Mini 2 – $39
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB eReader – $148
- Kindle 2020 6″ 8GB eReader – $99
Officeworks Black Friday: Fitness Deals
- Fitbit Charge 4 – $167
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch – $197
- Garmin Vivomove Sport Smart Watch – $247
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 46mm – $247
Officeworks also offers a great Price Beat Guarantee deal. The deal offers 5% off any lower-priced identical item that is in-stock at both Officeworks and the competitor store (with limited exclusions). The process is super easy and could save you extra dollars during the sales. Check out how it works here.
You can also check out our other round-up of more Black Friday deals here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in