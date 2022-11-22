The Top Black Friday Deals From Officeworks

Officeworks is officially joining in on the Black Friday action. As of Monday, November 21 and running through to Sunday, November 28, you can grab yourself some great bargains on home office and tech products.

The office and tech store is offering some great deals on laptops, headphones, mobile phones and all the gadgets and accessories you need for your home office. You can check out the full catalogue of Black Friday deals here.

Officeworks is offering its deals online and in-store with both delivery and click-and-collect pick-up available.

Officeworks Black Friday: Computer deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – $996

IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Detachable Chromebook – $297

IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3-inch Detachable Chromebook – $547

IdeaPad Slim 1 15.6-inch Laptop – $367

IdeaPad Slim 1 14-inch laptop – $543

Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – $595

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – $1397

ASUS TUF FX506 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – $797

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch Tablet – $195

Lenovo Tab M10 (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch WiFi Tablet – $237

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch WiFi Tablet – $859

MacBook Air 13.3-inch with M1 Chip 256GB Space Grey – $1297

Macbook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro Chip 512GB Space Grey – $2537

Officeworks Black Friday: Mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Unlocked Smartphone – $387

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone – $1477

Oppo Reno8 5G Unlocked Smartphone – $777

Google Pixel 6a Unlocked Smartphone – $549

Google Pixel 7 Unlocked Smartphone – $837

Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked Smartphone – $1037

Officeworks Black Friday: Camera deals

GoPro Hero 11 Action Camera – $639

GoPro Hero 9 Black Action Camera – $569

Officeworks Black Friday: Audio deals

Logitech G335 Wireless Gaming Headset – $83

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset – $96

Typhoon True Wireless Gaming Earbuds – $29

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $124

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – $249

AirPods 2nd Gen with Charging Case – $175

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds – $179

Sony SRSXB13 Wireless Speaker – $68

UE Boom 3 Portable Speaker – $148

UE Megaboom 3 Portable Speaker – $268

Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone

Beats Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $299

Officeworks Black Friday: Gadget deals

1TB E30 Portable SSD – $98

Samsung T7 500GB Portable SSD – $79

WD Elements 5TB SE Portable Hard Drive – $159

WD Elements 12TB Desktop Hard Drive – $299

SanDisk Extreme 128GB micro SDXC Memory Card – $24.50

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $17.50

Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) eReader – $165

Blaupunkt 480p Mini Projector – $97

Blaupunkt 720p Projector – $117

ASUS E1 ZenBeam Portable Pocket Projector – $299

Google Nest Mini 2 – $34.50

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) – $74

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – $95

Cricut Joy Cutting Machine – $169

Officeworks Black Friday: Fitness deals

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $74

Fitbit Charge 5 – $164

Fitbit Versa 3 – $197

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) – $197

Fitbit Sense 2 – $447

Google Pixel Watch – $547

