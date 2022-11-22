The Top Black Friday Deals From Officeworks

Officeworks is officially joining in on the Black Friday action. As of Monday, November 21 and running through to Sunday, November 28, you can grab yourself some great bargains on home office and tech products.
The office and tech store is offering some great deals on laptops, headphones, mobile phones and all the gadgets and accessories you need for your home office. You can check out the full catalogue of Black Friday deals here.
Officeworks is offering its deals online and in-store with both delivery and click-and-collect pick-up available.
Officeworks Black Friday: Computer deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – $996
- IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Detachable Chromebook – $297
- IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3-inch Detachable Chromebook – $547
- IdeaPad Slim 1 15.6-inch Laptop – $367
- IdeaPad Slim 1 14-inch laptop – $543
- Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – $595
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – $1397
- ASUS TUF FX506 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – $797
- Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch Tablet – $195
- Lenovo Tab M10 (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch WiFi Tablet – $237
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch WiFi Tablet – $859
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch with M1 Chip 256GB Space Grey – $1297
- Macbook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro Chip 512GB Space Grey – $2537
Officeworks Black Friday: Mobile phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Unlocked Smartphone – $387
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone – $1477
- Oppo Reno8 5G Unlocked Smartphone – $777
- Google Pixel 6a Unlocked Smartphone – $549
- Google Pixel 7 Unlocked Smartphone – $837
- Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked Smartphone – $1037
Officeworks Black Friday: Camera deals
- GoPro Hero 11 Action Camera – $639
- GoPro Hero 9 Black Action Camera – $569
Officeworks Black Friday: Audio deals
- Logitech G335 Wireless Gaming Headset – $83
- Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset – $96
- Typhoon True Wireless Gaming Earbuds – $29
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $124
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – $249
- AirPods 2nd Gen with Charging Case – $175
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds – $179
- Sony SRSXB13 Wireless Speaker – $68
- UE Boom 3 Portable Speaker – $148
- UE Megaboom 3 Portable Speaker – $268
- Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone
- Beats Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $299
Officeworks Black Friday: Gadget deals
- 1TB E30 Portable SSD – $98
- Samsung T7 500GB Portable SSD – $79
- WD Elements 5TB SE Portable Hard Drive – $159
- WD Elements 12TB Desktop Hard Drive – $299
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB micro SDXC Memory Card – $24.50
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $17.50
- Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) eReader – $165
- Blaupunkt 480p Mini Projector – $97
- Blaupunkt 720p Projector – $117
- ASUS E1 ZenBeam Portable Pocket Projector – $299
- Google Nest Mini 2 – $34.50
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) – $74
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – $95
- Cricut Joy Cutting Machine – $169
Officeworks Black Friday: Fitness deals
- Fitbit Inspire 2 – $74
- Fitbit Charge 5 – $164
- Fitbit Versa 3 – $197
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) – $197
- Fitbit Sense 2 – $447
- Google Pixel Watch – $547
You can also check out our other round-up of more Black Friday deals here.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in