These Are the Best Black Friday Deals for Nintendo Fans

With so many deals being thrown around during Black Friday, trying to sort through all of them to find what you want can be a bit overwhelming. To help you get straight to the best Nintendo deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

eBay’s Nintendo Switch bundle deal

If you’re looking to pick up a Switch on Black Friday, eBay are running a massive bundle deal.

This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online – and it’ll only cost you $349. You’ll be saving a huge $211.90 if you were to buy all of this separately. That deal is worth it for the Switch alone (usual RRP of $469).

This deal will be live at 12pm and again at 5pm, November 27. You’ll want to act fast to snap this up. There’s limited stock (500 for each drop) and Nintendo Switch deals move faster than lightning.

You can also pick up a copy of Ring Fit Adventure for $89, instead of $124.95. Make sure you use the code PBSSA75.

These deals are exclusively available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up beforehand (the first month is free, hint hint).

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch bundle deal

If you missed eBay’s Switch console deal, or you just don’t want to risk missing out, Amazon are also running a Nintendo Switch bundle. It includes the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online.

The bundle costs $399, which isn’t as good as eBay’s deal, but you’ll still be saving a $161.90 if you were to buy all of this separately.

You can grab it with the neon joycons or in grey.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

