The Best PC and Gaming Deals From Click Frenzy 2020

It’s once again time for another round of Click Frenzy’s huge sales, which means its bargains galore from now until 12:00am on Friday, November 13. From laptops to gaming monitors, games, peripherals, and headsets, you name it and there’s bound to be a nice deal going for it.
Check out some of Click Frenzy deals for PCs and gaming below.
Dell’s Click Frenzy 2020 Deals
If you head over to Dell’s online store, they’ve got a nice chunk of laptop and desktop deals going for Click Frenzy. If you’re already set with a laptop or desktop, they’re also offering some decent discounts on a range of desktop monitors.
- Dell XPS 15 Thin & Light Premium Laptop – from $2,239 (save $560)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop – now $1,423.98 (save $475)
- Dell Inspiron 7700 All-in-One Desktop – from $1,319 (save $1,080)
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Business Laptops – 35% off RRP
- Dell Vostro 15 7000 Business Laptops – 40% off RRP
- Dell Vostro Business Desktops – 35% off RRP
- Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptops – 20% off RRP
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktops – 25% off RRP
- Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptops – 20% off RRP
- Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktops – 20% off RRP
- Dell 27” S2721DGF
Gaming Monitor – now $599.25 (save $199.75)
- Dell 32” Curved 4K UHD Monitor – now $599.19 (save $149.80)
- Alienware 55″ AW5520QF OLED Gaming Monitor – now $4,499.24 (save $1,499.75)
- Alienware 25″ AW2521HF Gaming Monitor – now $559.20 (save $139.80)
- Alienware 25″ AW2521HFL Gaming Monitor – now $559.20 (save $139.80)
- Alienware 27″ AW2720HF Gaming Monitor – now $674.25 (save $224.75)
- Dell Gaming Lite Backpack 17 – now $34.10 (save $27.90)
You can find more Dell deals here.
Acer’s Click Frenzy 2020 Deals
There aren’t many Acer deals going during Click Frenzy, but if you head on over to Catch you can score a nice 10% off selected gaming monitors.
- Acer 31.5” curved FHD 165Hz VA gaming monitor – now $314.10 (save $34.90)
- Acer 27″ FHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor – now $332.10 (save $36.90)
- Acer 24.5″ ZeroFrame KG251QG Gaming Monitor – now $179.10 (save $19.90)
- Acer 24.5″ Predator Gaming Monitor – now $359.10 (save $39.90)
- Acer 24.5″ Nitro IPS 240Hz Gaming Monitor – now $476.10 (save $52.90)
HP’s Click Frenzy 2020 Deals
HP’s online store is offering some big savings on laptops, desktops, peripherals and gaming monitors this year. Here’s a quick list of all the HP bargains going right now, with the discounts applied. Note that the discounts will vary slightly from item to item, and you’ll need the precise checkout code from each link.
- HP Spectre x360 13” 4K AMOLED Touchscreen Laptop – now $2,625 (save $874)
- HP OMEN Obelisk Gaming Desktop with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080Ti Graphics – now $2,899 (save $1,500)
- HP ENVY x360 15” Touchscreen Laptop – now $2,145 (save $714)
- HP 24mq 23.8” QHD Monitor – now $250 (save $50)
- HP x360 11” Touchscreen Laptop – now $599 (save $200)
These deals and more can be found on the HP Australian store.
Lenovo’s Click Frenzy 2020 Deals
Lenovo’s gaming offers have ramped up over the last 12 months, and their gaming laptops in particular are becoming really competitive in the Australian market. They also have the benefit of not sporting massive RGB strips, making them a decent alternative for offices (whenever we all end up back in those). Lenovo’s ThinkPad productivity laptops are also going for a good deal, particularly this $1099 E14 Gen 2 with the excellent Ryzen 7 4700U CPU.
The full list of deals is here, but below you’ll find individual links to specific offers.
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 – 54% off RRP
- Lenovo Yoga C740 15” – 36% off RRP
- Ideapad Slim 3i 14” – 35% off RRP
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 – 52% off RRP
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Ryzen 4700U, 16GB, 512GB): $1099 (down from $2149)
This post is being updated live as more deals become available, so check back later for more offers!
This article originally appeared on Kotaku Australia.
