How to Make a Tuxedo No. 4

Claire Lower

Published 3 hours ago: October 19, 2020 at 9:06 am -
Photo: Claire Lower
I consider myself fairly “up” on the martini and its variations, which is why I’m always pleasantly surprised when someone is able to introduce me to a new one. This week, I was interviewing food writer Alicia Kennedy for a forthcoming instalment of How I Eat, and she mentioned that her partner had been making a lot of Tuxedo No. 4s, a martini riff that’s made with fino sherry instead of vermouth.

I just happened to have some fino sherry in my fridge, so this cocktail was an easy, welcome addition to my martini repertoire. It is, I am happy to report, quite delicious. It’s a little nuttier than your classic martini (because of the sherry), and it pairs well with all the usual garnishes, as well as the less common strip of orange zest.

Ratio-wise, you can make it like you would your favourite martini. I went with two and a half ounces of gin and a half ounce of sherry, but you could use any of these four iconic martini ratios. I think a 50/50 Tuxedo No. 4 would be especially fun.

Most Tuxedo No. 4 recipes call for a few dashes of orange bitters, which I think is pretty delicious, though don’t fret if you don’t have any. Gin and sherry is plenty good without any extras. To make a Tuxedo No. 4, you will need:

  • 75mL gin
  • 15mL fino sherry
  • 3 dashes orange bitters

Combine all ingredients in a stirring glass filled with ice and stir until the drink is very, very cold. Strain into a coupe, garnish with an a strip of orange zest if so inclined, and enjoy.

