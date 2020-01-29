How To Watch The 2020 Super Bowl Live In Australia

How To Avoid Being Infected With Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What Is China's Latest Virus Outbreak And Should I Be Worried?

Rinse Your Dirty Martini With Scotch

Photo: Shutterstock

Smoke and salt go very well together—just ask any dad with a Big Green Egg. Though you’ll usually find the flavour combination in some sort of barbecued meat, it’s equally stellar in a martini.

A dirty martini made with a splash of olive brine is a particularly good candidate for a little smoke. You could smoke the glass by setting a piece of wood on fire, or you could rinse the glass with a little smoky scotch, which is much easier and little more elegant. The hint of campfire flavour from the booze will add another layer of dimension to the somewhat kitschy cocktail, complementing the funky olive juice without over powering it. It tastes better, is what I’m saying.

Obviously you’ll need a peaty scotch for this, but you’ll only need a little. Just pour a spoonful in the (chilled) coupe or martini glass, swirl it around a bit, then dump it out (perhaps into your mouth, so as not to waste). Make your dirty martini however you usually do, then strain it into the scotch-scented vessel. Enjoy your fully actualized dirty martini, and repeat if needed.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances au driving gallery parking

Ten Parking Crimes You Need To Stop Bloody Doing

Adolf Hitler. Idi Amin. Bad parkers. There is a special space in hell reversed for all three. Here are ten of the world's worst parking crimes that far too many of you are guilty of - from boxing other cars in to deliberately parking over the lines. We've also included photographic evidence of culprits in the act. How many are you guilty of?
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles