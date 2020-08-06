All the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans Available in Australia

Samsung’s newest line of Galaxy Note 20 Android smartphones are now available to pre-order. If you aren’t keen on buying one outright, a bunch of Aussie telcos are offering phone plans that might be of interest to you. Here’s a look at them.

Before we get into the phone plans, remember you can always pre-order directly from Samsung starting today, 6 August. The phones will officially go on sale in Australia on 21 August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

Considering the Note 20 phones are part of Samsung’s premium lineup with a price tag to match, it’s good to have a look at all the specs to see if it suits your needs. You can also read all about the devices here.

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Display 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080),

393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),

496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate Dimensions & weight 161.1 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Oct-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Operating System Android 10 Android 10 S Pen Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto,

30x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12PM Telephoto,

laser AF sensor, 50x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic

sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer,

Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Battery 4,300mAH batter, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Note 20 plans from Telstra

By opting for a phone plan with Telstra, the telco will give a $10 per month discount to anyone who pre-orders the Note 20. The offer is valid for the first 12 months of your plan if you go for a Medium plan or above.

However, Telstra’s only ranging two devices from Samsung’s latest unveiling.

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Note 20 plans from Woolworths Mobile

In addition to the Samsung pre-order offer, Woolies is giving any one who pre-orders one of the phones before August 11 $250 off. That works out to be a $10.41 per month discount on a 24-month repayment or a $6.94 per month discount on a 36-month repayment.

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans



Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans



Note 20 plans from Optus

Note 20 phone plans from Optus are yet to go live. Please check back later as we’ll be updating the story as soon as they’ve been released.

Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



Vodafone

Unfortunately, Vodafone is not doing pre-orders online. You can get the Note 20 devices in-store and over the phone only.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, 256GB: $88.02 per month over 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, 256GB: $78.30 per month over 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G, 256GB: $74.13 per month over 36 months.

All the details can be found here on Vodafone’s website: https://www.vodafone.com.au/android/samsung-galaxy-note20

This article has been updated with new information from Vodafone regarding its phone plans.

