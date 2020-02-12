Woolworths Has Already Knocked $250 Off The Samsung Galaxy S20

Image: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series has finally landed with the announcement made during Samsung's Unpacked event. The lineup, which includes the S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra 5G, will be made available to the public from 6 March. Woolworths is offering a huge deal already so check it out below.

The range will start in price for $1,349 for the entry level Galaxy S20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The top tier of devices hits $2,249 with the maxed-out Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

It's got some pretty impressive specs and isn't a complete dealbreaker in the price range so it's likely the series will be a bit more palatable for those wanting high-end features but not wanting to pay a small fortune for them.

"The Galaxy S20 is designed to enhance almost everything we love to do with our phones. From capturing and sharing precious moments, disappearing into our favourite music and movies to the thrill of a unique mobile gaming experience. The Galaxy S20 is designed to simply exceed expectations," Samsung Electronics Australia executive Garry McGregor said in a press release.

"A device this this type of camera capability, is unprecedented. Combining Space Zoom, Singe Take, Bright Night and much more, the Galaxy S20 will be the most compelling smartphone on the market."

Woolworths has put its hat in the bargain ring by knocking $250 off over a 24-month plan and chucking in the new Galaxy Buds+ for free. If that's not enough, you'll also get a free 12-month subscription to Family Zone and 10 per cent off your grocery shopping. Wow.

So, if you're itching to get your hands on one when they're finally released, check out some of the best Woolies deals below.

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) - 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) - 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) - 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) - 36 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) - 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) - 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) - 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) - 36 months

S20+ (128GB) - 24 months

S20+ (128GB) 36 months

S20 (128GB) - 24 months

S20 (128GB) - 36 months

