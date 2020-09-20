Level Up Your Life

Is This Eggwich a Complete Breakfast?

Claire Lower

Published 3 hours ago: September 21, 2020 at 8:08 am -
Filed to:breakfast
hardboiled eggssandwichesskillet
A strained egg (Photo: Claire Lower)
I’m a passionate person, and one of my many passions is breakfast sandwiches. They’re one of those rare foods that taste good no matter your price point. A cheap BEC with the thinnest, flimsiest bacon and American cheese on white toast is just as transcendent as a perfectly poached egg with house-cured bacon and clothbound cheddar on a bakery croissant. The combination of bread, egg, meat, and cheese is a perfect formula that will never fail you, which is I get a little perturbed when one of those crucial elements is eliminated.

The snack we’re trying today (which we first saw in a tweet) eliminates the bread and replaces it with a halved hard-boiled egg to form a no-carb breakfast bite with cheese and bacon in the middle. I’m not against the whole “replacing bread with a protein” concept, but I generally prefer the protein to be something like a breaded and fried chicken cutlet, rather than a slippery lil’ egg.

Removing the bread in this case makes the sandwich harder to hold, creating a salty, fatty, dense little protein bomb. And while I’m something of a salty, fatty, dense little protein bomb myself, I do not appreciate the removal of bread — which is great — for no apparent reason. Unless you are some sort of keto caveman (or were out of bread), I didn’t really see the need for this particular BEC configuration.

That being said, this “sandwich” surprised me. I made some modifications — because I gotta be me! — while our senior video producer, Joel Kahn, tried the original, tweeted version. I’ll level with you — this egg thing took me on a journey. Watch the video to see our thoughts, feelings, and facial expressions, as well as the (I think) much needed modifications I made. And, if you do intend to try this one out at home, make sure you bring a glass of water.

