Here’s When All Your Fruit And Vege Is In Season In Australia

According to Nutrition Australia, adults should aim to have at least two serves of fruit and five serves of vegetables or legumes a day. But how do you know what fruit and vege to eat, and when they’re in season here in Australia?
Lucky for us, environmental not-for-profit Sustainable Table has made it super easy to sort your apples from your artichokes depending on the weather outdoors with a seasonal produce guide. Here’s a brief rundown of what’s in and out:
Spring: September – November
Fruit
Spring is for in season fruit like Lady Williams apples, avocados, bananas, blueberries (at the start of November), cherries, grapefruits, honeydew, lemon, lime, lychees, mandarins, mangoes, oranges, pineapples, rhubarb, strawberries, watermelon.
Veges
Veges in season during Spring include artichoke, asian greens, asparagus, beans, beetroot, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, celery, corn, eggplant, leek, lettuce, mushrooms, onion, parsnip, peas, potato (including sweet potato), pumpkin, spinach, tomato, zucchini.
Don’t forget about herbs and spices. In Spring, you’re best going for basil, chilli, chives, coriander, dill, garlic, ginger, kaffir lime leaves, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme.
Summer: December – February
Fruit
By summer, you’ll see much of the same fruit and veges with the addition of in season apricots, blackberries and boysenberries, currants and figs, grapes, nectarines, passionfruit, peaches, pears, plums, and raspberries. Sadly going out of season will be avocados, lime and mandarins.
Veges
This season, veges coming into the fold will be cucumber, capsicum, lettuce, snow peas and sugar snap peas, shallots, watercress and zucchini flowers. Leaving the party will be asian greens, parsnip, sweet potato, pumpkin and spinach.
In the world of summer herbs and spices, give Thai basil and Vietnamese mint a red hot go.
Autumn: March – May
Fruit
Come autumn, veges and fruits including custard apples, guava, kiwi fruit, nashi, papaya, persimmon, pomegranate, prickly pear and quince are in season. We’ll also see the return of avocados, limes and mandarins. Unfortunately, that pushes the berries, currants, nectarines and passionfruit out.
Veges
Autumn is the perfect time to introduce Spring veges back to your plate, including artichoke, asian greens, beans, broccoli, cauliflower, corn, mushrooms, potato and sweet potato, pumpkin, zucchini and spinach. That means vegetables like pea varieties and zucchini flowers are on the bench.
Winter: June – August
Fruit
In-season fruit come wintertime becomes slightly more limited. We’re left with a wide range of apples, oranges, mandarins and pears, but we lose the likes of guava, papaya, pomegranate, and prickly pear.
Veges
In winter, your plate will be beaming with in-season veges like broad beans, broccolini, brussel sprouts, celeriac, horseradish, kale, kohlrabi, radish and turnip. You probably won’t want to go for out-of-season vegetables like artichoke, corn and zucchini.
Your options for herbs and spices also become slightly more limited in Winter. Ginger, coriander, dill, mint, oregano, parsley and rosemary are your winners this season.
