No longer the stinky rejects pushed to the side of your dinner plate, brussels sprouts have been the ‘it’ vegetable for a good few years now. Just take a quick look at Google; these green babies are everywhere. If you’re a longtime lover of the sprout or new to the fan-club, we’re here to help facilitate the obsession with a list of the best brussels sprouts recipes you can find on TikTok right now.
From chili garlic to crispy sprouts, these 5 brussels sprouts recipes should help you master your preparation of the vegetable variety in no time.
Check them out below.
5 of the best brussels sprouts recipes on TikTok
Chili garlic brussels sprouts from @chez_jorge:
According to TikTok creator George Lee, these brussels sprouts are the best you’ll ever taste – decide for yourself with the video below.
@chez_jorge
bussin’ sprouts ????????????#vegan
This brussels sprouts dish comes from @ballehurns and combines flavours from soy sauce, maple syrup and sriracha.
@ballehurns
sweet n spicy sprouts wif creamy lime sos ????
Smashed brussels sprouts (inspired by @ballehurns )
TikTok creator @lowcarbstateofmind shared this brussels sprouts dish after being inspired by @ballehurns (i.e. the creator from the recipe above). Here’s her take.
@lowcarbstateofmind
Smashed Brussel Sprouts (inspired by @ballehurns) #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner
Garlic parm smashed brussels sprouts
If you want another take on the smashed brussels sprouts recipe, @lowcarbstateofmind has also created a garlic parm version, which sounds to die for.
@lowcarbstateofmind
Garlic Parm Smashed Brussel Sprouts #learnontiktok Full recipe including macros is in my e-book link is in bio ❤️????????
Crispy smashed roasted brussels sprouts
This might be the most popular of the bunch. TikTok creator @meatlikemike has shared a recipe for crispy roasted brussels sprouts and at the time of publishing it has over 1 million likes, so safe to say it’s satisfied a lot of bellies.
@meatlikemike
Crispy Smashed Roasted Brussel Sprouts #HealthyCooking #EasyRecipe #SideDish
Do you think we missed a particularly good sprouts recipe? (Personally, I love a bit of balsamic glaze on mine.) Let us know your favourite way to prepare this popular little veg in the comments section below!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in