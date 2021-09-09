5 of the Best Brussels Sprouts Recipes on TikTok

No longer the stinky rejects pushed to the side of your dinner plate, brussels sprouts have been the ‘it’ vegetable for a good few years now. Just take a quick look at Google; these green babies are everywhere. If you’re a longtime lover of the sprout or new to the fan-club, we’re here to help facilitate the obsession with a list of the best brussels sprouts recipes you can find on TikTok right now.

From chili garlic to crispy sprouts, these 5 brussels sprouts recipes should help you master your preparation of the vegetable variety in no time.

Check them out below.

Chili garlic brussels sprouts from @chez_jorge:

According to TikTok creator George Lee, these brussels sprouts are the best you’ll ever taste – decide for yourself with the video below.

Sweet n spicy sprouts

This brussels sprouts dish comes from @ballehurns and combines flavours from soy sauce, maple syrup and sriracha.

@ballehurns sweet n spicy sprouts wif creamy lime sos ???? ♬ Sunflowers – Rook1e

Smashed brussels sprouts (inspired by @ballehurns )

TikTok creator @lowcarbstateofmind shared this brussels sprouts dish after being inspired by @ballehurns (i.e. the creator from the recipe above). Here’s her take.

Garlic parm smashed brussels sprouts

If you want another take on the smashed brussels sprouts recipe, @lowcarbstateofmind has also created a garlic parm version, which sounds to die for.

Crispy smashed roasted brussels sprouts

This might be the most popular of the bunch. TikTok creator @meatlikemike has shared a recipe for crispy roasted brussels sprouts and at the time of publishing it has over 1 million likes, so safe to say it’s satisfied a lot of bellies.

Do you think we missed a particularly good sprouts recipe? (Personally, I love a bit of balsamic glaze on mine.) Let us know your favourite way to prepare this popular little veg in the comments section below!