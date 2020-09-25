How to Find the Best Amazon Prime Day Sales (and Fast)

The number of deals available during Amazon Prime Day is frankly a little ridiculous, and we expect no less for Amazon Prime Day 2020, which is slated to be later this year after delays due to COVID-19.

We’re talking tens of thousands of discounted products spread across 25+ categories. Sifting through everything would literally take you hours (at which point a lot of the better bargains will be sold out.) Fortunately, it’s possible to find the best deals in seconds by following this trick.

Here are the steps to find the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 bargains as quickly as possible, because preparation is key. Seriously, bookmark this page for later.

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day 2020: What You Need to Know

Step #1 Join Amazon Prime prior to Amazon Prime Day 2020

As you’ve probably heard by now, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Prime members. This is Amazon’s premium monthly subscription service which boasts free shipping on any items purchased through Amazon and free access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. A subscription normally costs $6.99 per month. If you’re only interested in the Prime Day deals you can sign up for a free trial – just remember to cancel after the sale.

Amazon Prime Day is divided into 25 categories. You can see all of the products simultaneously by clicking on the ‘Shop All Deals’ option, including timed Lightning deals. (This may seem counterproductive to narrowing things down, but hear us out.)

Step #3 Refine your search

On the left-hand side of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 page you will find a list of the available categories under ‘Department’. Simply check the boxes you’re interested in to refine your search.

Step #4 Sort by Discount

In the right-hand side of the deals page, you should see a drop-down menu labelled ‘Sort By’. Select “Discount – High To Low”. This will automatically reorder the deals from the biggest discount to the lowest, essentially showing you the best bargains available at that very moment.

Step #5 Empty your goddamn wallet! Amazon Prime Day 2020 only rolls around once

That’s it! You should now have a bespoke list of the categories you’re interested in, with the best deals at the very top. (If you want to narrow things down even further, you can also search for specific discount percentages – with the maximum being 70% off. You’ll find the option under ‘Discount’ at the lower left hand side.)

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.