Solve Complex Equations By Scanning Them With These Google Apps

A new Google Lens feature is on the way that helps students learn maths and STEM-related topics. To use the new “Homework” search mode, all you have to do is scan the equation you need help solving. It will be available in the Google Lens Android app and via Google Visual Search in Google Photos, Google Assistant and the Google iOS app. It’s also available now in the Google-owned Socratic education app on Android and iOS.

While the homework helper function solves the scanned equations for you, it doesn’t just give you the right answer. Both Google Lens and Socratic outline and explain the steps involved to help you learn how to solve the questions on your own. They also provides links related to the type of equation you’re working on. For example, if you scan a linear equation asking you to solve for x, like “x-4=10,” the results will include links to online tutorials or even YouTube videos explaining how to solve similar maths problems.

Google has also created interactive 3D models of “over 100 STEM concepts” teachers and students can use as visual learning aids. The models will be accessible from Google Lens’s Homework mode and the Google Search app on Android and iOS.

How to get maths and science help with Google Visual Search

Google Lens’s Homework mode isn’t available just yet, but Google has already outlined how to use it once it arrives:

Open the Google Lens app (Android) or use the Google visual search Google Photos (Android, iOS), Google Assistant (Android) or the Google iOS app. Slide over to the “Homework” mode in the bottom menu — it’s the graduation cap icon. Snap a photo of the maths or science equation you need help with. Tap to highlight the specific equation if asked. A new menu will pop up explaining how to solve the problem step-by-step, as well as provide links to additional learning resources (like the 3D model viewer) if available.

If you don’t want to wait for Google…

Homework help results in the Socratic Android app (Screenshot: Brendan Hesse)

The Socratic education app also uses the same feature and is available right now. Here’s how to use it: