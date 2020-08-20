Everything Coming to Netflix Australia in September 2020

It feels just like yesterday we were compiling a what’s coming to Netflix Australia list for August. How time flies! Luckily for us, that just means we’ll have another exciting bunch of TV shows, movies, docos and more coming our way and that’s nothing to complain about. Without wasting anymore time, here’s the mega list of all the titles dropping on the streaming platform in September.

Please note: Descriptions and synopses have been provided by Netflix Australia.

Netflix Australia Original Series

Young Wallander (3 September)

An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.

Away (4 September)

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

Record of Youth (7 September)

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (9 September)

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims co-produce.

The Gift: Season 2 (10 September)

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

The Duchess (11 September)

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business: Season 2 (11 September)

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Close Enough (14 September)

A married couple tries to keep ⁠— and stay ⁠— cool as they move on from partying in their 20s to parenting in their 30s in this adult animated series.

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (15 September)

Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Baby: Season 3 (16 September)

Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

MeatEater: Season 9 (16 September)

Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

Signs: Season 2 (16 September)

As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Criminal: UK: Season 2 (16 September)

Within the walls of an interrogation room and with time running out, London investigators go after three suspects, each accused of a grievous crime, in another season of this cat-and-mouse drama.

Sing On! (16 September)

Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000. The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything – the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize. Perfect for an at-home sing-a-long, viewers of all ages will find themselves off the couch, belting their favorite tunes and having a sing-off of their own.

The Last Word (17 September)

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

Ratched (18 September)

This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched.

American Barbecue Showdown (18 September)

American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 (22 September)

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

Romance On The Menu (24 September)

Romance on the Menu follows New York restaurateur, Caroline Wilson (played by popular Canadian actress Cindy Busby) who inherits her aunt’s cafe in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. In her bid to renovate the business before selling, she begins to fall in love with the place, its people, and in particular, a charming local chef, Simon Cook (Wonderland’s Tim Ross). Caroline is invigorated and inspired by her time in Australia and begins to re-evaluate her life. With her ex-fiancé begging for her to take him back, and pressing work commitments at her New York restaurant, Caroline is faced with a life-changing decision: should she give up her New York life and stay in Lemon Myrtle Cove, or return to the big city?

Sneakerheads (25 September)

This scripted series focuses on sneaker collectors, resellers and flippers.

The School Nurse Files (25 September)

Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Country-Ish (25 September)

COUNTRY-ISH follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (28 September)

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

Private Lives (Coming in September)

In a world where data is no longer private, con artists uncover a sinister surveillance scheme headed by the government and a greedy corporation.

Netflix Australia Films

La Partita (1 September)

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2 September)

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

Love, Guaranteed (3 September)

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (4 September)

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Mignonnes (9 September)

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

Corazón loco (9 September)

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (10 September)

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Se busca papá (11 September)

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

The Paramedic (16 September)

After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

The Devil All The Time (16 September)

In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

Enola Holmes (23 September)

When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Netflix Australia Original Comedies

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (1 September)

Stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones launch globally on Netflix on September 1, 2020.

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (3 September)

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Michael McIntyre: Showman (15 September)

Award-winning television presenter Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman. Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ which included over 120 shows across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, and the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience.

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (29 September)

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Netflix Australia Original Documentaries

Chef’s Table: BBQ (2 September)

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (2 September)

This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

My Octopus Teacher (7 September)

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

The Social Dilemma (9 September)

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (9 September)

Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (15 September)

A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

Challenger: The Final Flight (16 September)

The Challenger space shuttle was launched and landed nine times before breaking apart 73 seconds into its 10th mission on Jan. 28, 1986, resulting in the death of all seven crew members including a civilian school teacher.

GIMS: On the Record (Coming Soon)

Go backstage with beloved rap superstar Gims in the year leading up to his major 2019 Stade de France performance in this up-close documentary.

A Love Song for Latasha (21 September)

Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.

The Playbook (22 September)

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley. The Playbook is produced by SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

The Chef Show: Season 2 (24 September)

It’s another season with Jon Favreau and Roy Choi mixing with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends for great conversation as they work together to make delicious food.

A Perfect Crime (25 September)

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (30 September)

The true-crime story of Chris Watts and the murder of his wife and two young daughters is told through the camera footage that led to his capture.

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep12 (Coming Soon)

In the lead-up to their 20th anniversary, the guys open up about going digital and the challenges of launching their official social media accounts.

Netflix Australia Kids & Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (1 September)

In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

True: Friendship Day (1 September)

When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (1 September)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (4 September)

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

StarBeam: Season 2 (8 September)

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

Julie and the Phantoms (10 September)

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms — a trio of ghostly guys — become the band they were never able to be.

Pets United (11 September)

A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.

Izzy’s Koala World (15 September)

Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (18 September)

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 (22 September)

It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Mighty Express (22 September)

In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!

Netflix Australia Original Anime

The Idhun Chronicles (10 September)

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Dragon’s Dogma (17 September)

Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

Netflix Australia Highlights

A Star Is Born (1 September)

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

The Theory of Everything (4 September)

In the 1960s, Cambridge University student and future physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) falls in love with fellow collegian Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones). At 21, Hawking learns that he has motor neuron disease. Despite this — and with Jane at his side — he begins an ambitious study of time, of which he has very little left, according to his doctor. He and Jane defy terrible odds and break new ground in the fields of medicine and science, achieving more than either could hope to imagine.

Ride Along (4 September)

For two years, security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has tried to convince James (Ice Cube), a veteran cop, that he is worthy of James’ sister, Angela. When Ben is finally accepted into the police academy, James decides to test his mettle by inviting him along on a shift deliberately designed to scare the trainee. However, events take an unexpected turn when their wild night leads to Atlanta’s most-notorious criminal and Ben’s rapid-fire mouth proves as dangerous as the bullets whizzing by them.

Friends: Season 1-10 (17 September)

Friends is a 90’s Comedy TV show, based in Manhattan, about 6 friends who go through just about every life experience imaginable together; love, marriage, divorce, children, heartbreaks, fights, new jobs and job losses and all sorts of drama.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (28 September)

It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Instant Family (28 September)

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.