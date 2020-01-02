How To Set Up Multiple Voice Profiles On Your Amazon Echo

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

I love asking Alexa when my next meeting is, or what my schedule might be for the day. Up until now, there's just one problem: my boyfriend can't use the same feature because Amazon required you to use the same calendar and email accounts. That's great if you have a simple family calendar, but when you're a household of busy people it just doesn't work.

Amazon has added support for multiple people in the same household. Setting it up just takes a few minutes, and it makes Alexa much more useful for everyone in your house, not just one person.

To set things up, you and the person you want to add will both have to be set up as adults in the same household, tied to your Amazon account. If you're not sure how to do that, here are some instructions to get you started.

After you have that set up, then you need to go to the Amazon app on your phone or alexa.amazon.com in your browser. If you haven't updated your app recently, now is the time to do that.

Tap the hamburger button (those three lines on top of each other) on the top left side of the page, and then select Settings from the drop-down menu. Within the menu you'll want to select Accounts, then Your Voice, then Begin.

A drop-down menu will appear asking you to select the nearest Alexa speaker from a list, pick that and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Essentially, Alexa will have you speak 10 different phrases so it can learn your voice. Afterwards, Alexa will know you, so what you get from the device going forward will be personalised to your preferences, not just the preferences of the person who originally purchased and set up the device.

