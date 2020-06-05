Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

How to Watch the 2020 Strawberry Moon Eclipse This Weekend in Australia

Ratehacker: The Best Rates to Boost Your Finances in June 2020

Make a Quick Mulled Wine in the Microwave

Image: iStock

The words "mulled wine" most likely conjure up images of big pots, slowly simmering with vino and spices. That's all good, but the holidays can be hectic, and you may not have time to babysit a bubbling pot. To infuse wine with aromatics without ever turning on your stove, you'll need to enlist your microwave.

The reality is, even though some of us have plenty more time than usual, making mulled wine is a bit of an effort. It doesn't mean you have to give up on your hopes of having a toasty warm, adequately-spiced bowl of mulled wine. Thankfully, Chef Mike is on hand to make it possible.

Real Simple has a full recipe to make this a reality but you can apply this cooking method to pretty much any mulled wine. Just combine a bottle of (cheap-ish) wine with half a cup of honey, citrus zest, and spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and anise in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave it all on high until it's hot but not boiling (about three minutes), then cover and let steep for 15 minutes or so. Stir in half a cup of brandy, and ladle into individual mugs garnished with cinnamon sticks and orange wedges (reheat individual servings for 30 seconds or so if needed).

Go on, you deserve one.

Microwave Mulled Wine [Real Simple]

Try This Easy Mulled Wine Recipe For Cold Nights

Winter's about to hit and the last thing you want to do is drink a cold bottle of red. The problem is: you love red wine. As does any sensible person. Fortunately, there's a way to enjoy a nice Merlot or Cabernet, while also warming one's cockles: spicy, delicious mulled wine.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au psychology relationships

Five Subtle Signs You're Being Abused In Your Relationship

When we hear the words "domestic violence", we typically think of angry men with raised fists and women with bruised faces. The reality is that domestic violence manifests itself more often than not as verbal and psychological abuse, which means you could be abusing your partner or the victim of abuse without realising it. Here are some of the more subtle warning signs you should be aware of.
annoyances driving petrol

What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Petrol In Your Car?

I drive a lot of different vehicles when I need to get around, but I'm always a little worried when it's time to fill them up. Will something happen if I use 91 instead of 95, or vice versa? This thread at StackExchange answers the question.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles