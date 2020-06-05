Make a Quick Mulled Wine in the Microwave

Image: iStock

The words "mulled wine" most likely conjure up images of big pots, slowly simmering with vino and spices. That's all good, but the holidays can be hectic, and you may not have time to babysit a bubbling pot. To infuse wine with aromatics without ever turning on your stove, you'll need to enlist your microwave.

The reality is, even though some of us have plenty more time than usual, making mulled wine is a bit of an effort. It doesn't mean you have to give up on your hopes of having a toasty warm, adequately-spiced bowl of mulled wine. Thankfully, Chef Mike is on hand to make it possible.

Real Simple has a full recipe to make this a reality but you can apply this cooking method to pretty much any mulled wine. Just combine a bottle of (cheap-ish) wine with half a cup of honey, citrus zest, and spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and anise in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave it all on high until it's hot but not boiling (about three minutes), then cover and let steep for 15 minutes or so. Stir in half a cup of brandy, and ladle into individual mugs garnished with cinnamon sticks and orange wedges (reheat individual servings for 30 seconds or so if needed).

Go on, you deserve one.

Microwave Mulled Wine [Real Simple]