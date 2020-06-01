How to Bake an Egg in Your Toaster Oven

Photo: Claire Lower

There is something elegant and indulgent about a baked egg, topped with a pinch of cheese and sprinkling of fresh herbs. Shirred eggs — which is a fancy name for baked eggs — seem very special, but they can be cooked up in mere minutes in your toaster oven, making them a perfect easy breakfast for one (or two, if you are into other people being around in the morning).

Can you make these in a regular oven? Yes, and if you are making baked eggs for a crowd, that would be the way to go. But turning on an entire oven for a couple of eggs seems like a lot, and the toaster oven gets the job done just as well. To make a couple of these jammy-yolked stunners, you will need:

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

2 pinches of your favourite cheese (Parmesan and feta are both a lot of fun.)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs for garnish, such as chives or thyme

Butter for greasing

Preheat your oven to 175c, and grease a couple of ramekins with butter. Gently crack an egg into each ramekin, then pour a tablespoon of heavy cream over the top. Sprinkle on a big pinches of cheese, season with salt and pepper, and pop them in the toaster oven until the white is set, about 9-12 minutes.

Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, and top with fresh herbs of you choice. Serve with toast or fried bread. Live deliciously.