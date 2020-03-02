How To Make A Frittata, The Omelette For Lazy People

Look, omelettes are wonderful little egg dishes - particularly when they involve cheese and other fillings - but there's no denying they require a bit of babying. If you want a cheesy, vegetable-studded egg dish that is much more forgiving of your dismal attention span, you need to start making frittatas.

If you have mastered omelette making, great. You probably also manage to drink eight glasses of water and meditate daily, and I'm proud of you, but some people just aren't there yet. Some of us need a slightly more "fix and forget" kind of breakfast, and some of us have severe anxiety surrounding egg flipping.

A frittata not only demands less from you than an omelette - and aren't there enough demands on you and your time these days? - but it makes excellent leftovers, meaning you can make several days' worth of breakfast (or lunch) in one go. Speaking of leftovers, a frittata is an excellent vehicle for any last bit of roasted vegetable or shredded chicken you might have lingering in the fridge.

I never really use a recipe for when making a frittata, so forgiving is the nature of the dish, but here is a loose list of what you'll need to make one:

About 3 cups of "stuff," not including cheese. This "stuff" can be protein, vegetable, or carb. I like to use about a cup from each category. (Sausage, bell pepper, and potato is a fave, as is ham, onion, and mushroom.)

Some vegetable oil or animal lard

6 or so eggs (just enough to cover your pile of stuff)

Seasonings of your choice

At least a cup of shredded or crumbled cheese

Grab your favourite, well-seasoned cast iron pan (or oven-safe nonstick) and cook any raw meat you intend on using. Remove it from the pan with a slotted spoon and set it aside, leaving behind any tasty bacon or sausage grease that might have rendered out.

Sauté any vegetables that need sautéing in a tablespoon of cooking fat, starting with the sturdier ones (like potatoes). Once all your vegetables and carbs are cooked to your liking, season them, add your cooked meat and let it warm a bit, then pile on at least a cup of cheese and let that cheese melt a bit. Whisk your eggs with a little salt and pepper, pour them on top of the stuff, and don't touch anything for a bit.

Once the eggs start to set on the edges, place the whole thing in a 400-degree oven for about 10 minutes, until the eggs are set. If you wish to be extra-indulgent, top the whole thing with more cheese at the eight-minute mark and set it under the broiler until everything is browned and bubbly. Remove it from the oven, let cool a bit, then slice and serve. If you manage to not consume the whole thing in one sitting, your frittata will keep about five days when stored in an airtight container in the fridge.