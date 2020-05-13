Yes, Slack Is Down

Disney's Tonga Toast Recipe Is A Wild Breakfast Treat

On Wednesday morning, business communication platform Slack went down globally. At the time of writing, users were still having trouble connecting and sending messages, including us. I guess you'll have to wait for some of the spicy stories we have in the works.

According to Down Detector, reports of connectivity issues began flooding in at around 9.30am AEST.

Sixty-six per cent reported having connectivity issues, with 32 per cent of Down Detector users saying they were having trouble sending messages.

The issue also appears to be hitting Slack's website, which displayed a 503 message error when we tried to access it.

While this issue is definitely happening in Australia, it also appears to be happening across the world. Both social media and the Down Detector website have messages from a multitude of countries that can't connect to Slack at the present time.

The Slack Status Twitter account has acknowledged the issue, saying "users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly."

The official Slack Twitter account is yet to post about the issue.

At the time of writing, there is no word on when Slack may be up and running again.

This story is updating...

