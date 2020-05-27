Use Labels To End The Snack Wars

Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

Photo: Rebecca Woolf

During this time of social distancing and homebound isolation, the little things have become extra important. A walk through the neighbourhood on a sunny day. Connecting with loved ones over video chat. And making sure your damn brother doesn’t eat all the good cereal again.

When I was a kid, my own brother implemented what he called the “24-hour rule,” which was that if I had a certain snack or leftovers and didn’t consume it within 24 hours, it was fair game for others (him) to eat. Even as an adult, I have to safeguard certain precious leftovers from my own husband, who lives by the “ask for forgiveness, not permission” philosophy.

Well, one mum had enough of that nonsense—and all the fighting it caused. She came up with a solution, pulled out her Sharpie, and now Revie, Bo, Fable and Archer have their own boxes of Strawberry Yogurt O’s so the arguing over who is hogging the good stuff can finally cease:

“When everyone likes the same cereal the most and it’s quarantine,” Rebecca Woolf writes on Instagram. “It took me two long months mediating in the trenches of the Cereal Wars to figure this out, but an old dog learns eventually.”

Maybe you’re also dealing with the “Cereal Wars”—or perhaps in your home it’s the BBQ Chip Wars or the Chocolate Chip Granola Bar Wars. Whatever snack food has become a valued commodity—and has packaging—can now be labelled so there can no longer be any mistake over which food belongs to which family member.

