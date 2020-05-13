This Animal Crossing Hack Duplicates Even More Items

Well, it’s been a week, and Nintendo hasn’t killed off the last Animal Crossing: New Horizons hack that allows you to duplicate certain items for free. In case it does, or if you’d like another method that allows you to duplicate every item you have—the Holy Grail of glitches—another has emerged. Here’s how to do it.

As always, watching a video while (or after) reading the description is probably going to be your best bet for figuring this one out and executing it perfectly. To start, you’re going to need to recruit some friends or family members to help you out. You’ll all need to be sitting in the same room, with two or more of them “registered” to your island—in other words, they need to be able to have houses on your island, and you’ll all be playing through one shared Switch screen.

(You can technically execute this glitch all by yourself, too, if you want to control the extra players yourself. But doesn’t that feel lonely?)

This will probably rule out this item-duplication hack for most people unless you’re willing to do a little pruning of the villagers on your filled-up island, but perhaps the premise of free, unlimited items is too good to pass up.

Anyway, once you’re ready, send around one to three items that you want to duplicate to one of the real-life players on your island via the game’s mail system. Once they’ve confirmed receipt, summon them next to you using the “Call Resident” app on your NookPhone.

From there, as Nintendo Life describes:

“Make the mail recipient the leader, and have them open up their mail. They should open the presents and drop the items on the ground, after which you should immediately use the Call Resident app once again to play with a different player instead of your mail recipient. Once they’ve popped in to the game, end the session; you should find that the items are still on the ground, and that if you repeat the process, your mail recipient will still have those items in their mailbox, ready for you to do the whole thing over and over again.”

Got it? If that still sounds a little tricky, here’s the accompanying video from YouTuber Do Whatever Games:

As always, there’s no guarantee that this glitch will last very long. So if you’re intending to use it to create a masterwork island full of expensive, resource-draining items, don’t dawdle. Otherwise, it’s back to the Stalk Market for you.