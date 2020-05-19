The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals On Kitchenware & Appliances

Click Frenzy Deal: Get Truckloads Of Data For Just $28 A Month

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is kicking off with a bang, and the deals certainly aren't slowing down.

Here are some of the best deals on kitchenware and appliances right now.

$250 off KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer

Huge savings on a popular brand, the KitchenAid KSM150 is available for $579 via Catch.com.au.

While it comes packed with a 4.8-litre polished stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook and pouring shield, this 10-speed mixer also has the ability to connect with a further 10 optional attachments for pasta making, food grinding, vegetable slicing, sausage making and much more.

$55 off Baccarat Gourmet 180mm Pasta Machine Chrome

This premium appliance will give you the power to make your own traditional pasta at home. Originally $99.99, you can pick it up from House now for $44.99 when you use the code "FRENZY" at checkout.

50% off Tefal Specialty Grill Pan

A non-stick pan lined with an extra titanium coating for easy cooking and cleaning. You can get it for half price ($49.97) at Harris Scarfe right now.

$220 off Stanley Rogers 6-Piece Gourmet Advanced Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Including a 14cm milk saucepan, a 16cm saucepan with lid, an 18cm saucepan with lid, a 20cm frypan, a 24cm frypan and a 24cm casserole pan with lid, this high quality set is less than half price at Catch.com.au. Pick it up now for just $179.

24% off Cuisinart CPT-5A 2 Slice Toaster Stainless Steel

A compact 2-slice toaster with a stainless steel exterior and bright LED indicators. Originally $119, you can get it from House right now for $89.99.

$50 off the Duo Temp Pro Breville Coffee Machine

Get cafe-quality coffee at home with this high-powered coffee machine. You can get it from Target now for $249 down from $399.

$20 off the Nutribullet 900W 5 Piece Set

Currently $79 down from $99, the Nutribullet can blend the toughest ingredients for delicious smoothies. You can get it now from Target.

