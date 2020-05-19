The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals On Kitchenware & Appliances

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is kicking off with a bang, and the deals certainly aren't slowing down.

Here are some of the best deals on kitchenware and appliances right now.

Huge savings on a popular brand, the KitchenAid KSM150 is available for $579 via Catch.com.au.

While it comes packed with a 4.8-litre polished stainless steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook and pouring shield, this 10-speed mixer also has the ability to connect with a further 10 optional attachments for pasta making, food grinding, vegetable slicing, sausage making and much more.

This premium appliance will give you the power to make your own traditional pasta at home. Originally $99.99, you can pick it up from House now for $44.99 when you use the code "FRENZY" at checkout.

A non-stick pan lined with an extra titanium coating for easy cooking and cleaning. You can get it for half price ($49.97) at Harris Scarfe right now.

Including a 14cm milk saucepan, a 16cm saucepan with lid, an 18cm saucepan with lid, a 20cm frypan, a 24cm frypan and a 24cm casserole pan with lid, this high quality set is less than half price at Catch.com.au. Pick it up now for just $179.

A compact 2-slice toaster with a stainless steel exterior and bright LED indicators. Originally $119, you can get it from House right now for $89.99.

Get cafe-quality coffee at home with this high-powered coffee machine. You can get it from Target now for $249 down from $399.

Currently $79 down from $99, the Nutribullet can blend the toughest ingredients for delicious smoothies. You can get it now from Target.

As Lifehacker editors, we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.