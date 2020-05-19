Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

It's deals season once again, with Click Frenzy Mayhem starting up for another year. Laptops, gaming monitors, games, peripherals, headsets - there's bargains galore today.

GreenManGaming

It's not officially part of the Click Frenzy deals, but GMG's birthday sale is running at the same time. Either way, it's cheaper video games - so everyone wins!

Telstra

Telstra's dropped the pricing on their Xbox All Access program for Click Frenzy, which includes an Xbox One S and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $22 a month. Two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs just over $382 at the current rate, meaning you'll be paying just $146 for the 1TB Xbox One S.

More info on the deal here.

HP / HP OMEN's Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals

HP's online store is offering up to 68 percent off on laptops, peripherals and gaming monitors this year. The most eye-catching deal is on their OMEN by HP 27 display, a 27-inch G-SYNC screen going for $447 with the FRENZY68% checkout code. There's also an OMEN Sequencer mechanical keyboard available for just over $100 with the FRENZY64% code. HP's active cooling headphones are only $50 today as well.

Here's a quick list to all the bargains going right now, with the discounts applied. Note that the discounts will vary slightly from item to item, and you'll need the precise checkout code from each link.

Deals will run until May 22, and more can be found on the HP Australian store.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Gaming Monitors

Anyone looking for a tax-time "working from home" upgrade is in for a treat. Australia has gotten a ton of better high-refresh rate monitors over the last few months, ranging from well-rounded 144Hz/165Hz screens to the super-fast, colour accurate 240Hz IPS panels.

Along with the HP by Omen deal above, there's also an excellent bargain on the 27-inch 144Hz IPS screen from LG. It's available for $764.15 through eBay with the PHREEZE checkout code.

Lenovo's Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals

Lenovo's gaming offers have ramped up over the last 12 months, and their gaming laptops in particular are becoming really competitive in the Australian market. They also have the benefit of not sporting massive RGB strips, making them a decent alternative for offices (whenever we all end up back in those).

The full list of deals is here, but below you'll find individual links to specific offers. Note that some of the laptops are deliberately customisable, so while you'll still get an immediate saving, you'll need to pick some of the components before checkout (like storage).

More deals and listings are available here.

Amazon's Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals

Amazon aren't officially a part of the Click Frenzy Mayhem deals, but they always have some offers running at the same time. Right now, there's a string of video games available across the three consoles, as well as some discounts on peripherals. The full list is here, but individual links are below.

Ubisoft's biggest games are all discounted on console as well, including Watch Dogs 2 for $19.95, Rainbow 6: Siege for the same, plus bargains on Far Cry 5 and Far Cry Primal.

ASUS's Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals

This one's more of a package deal. While ASUS aren't offering any bonuses directly - those discounts come from Australian retailers themselves - you can get up to $100 in Steam credit until May 31 by purchasing any applicable ASUS product. The list includes just about every ASUS GPU, motherboard, monitor, router, keyboard, mouse, headset and cooler that ASUS offers, so if you're going to be getting a new monitor/GPU/motherboard, why not get some free Steam games to go with it?

More details can be found on the ASUS page here.

This post is being updated live as more deals become available, so check back later for more offers!

