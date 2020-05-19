Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: 240Hz IPS Monitors Are A Bargain Today

Image: Alienware

Enjoy competitive shooters? Or need the fastest response time for sim racing or fighting games? Then today's a good day for a monitor upgrade.

Tonight marks the first round of Click Frenzy sales for 2020. But as always, some vendors are going ahead of schedule. One of those is Dell, which is running a string of discounts across their Dell and Alienware branded gaming monitors.

And those discounts include some nice deals on some very recent models. 240Hz screens used to be the domain of lower quality TN panels, but over the last six months stock of 240Hz IPS screens has arrived in Australia.

One of those models is the AW2521HF, a 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS screen. It normally sells for $750, about the same as other 240Hz IPS models in Australia right now, but for the next couple of days the G-Sync and Freesync Premium screen is available for $636.

Image: Dell

It's not the only 240Hz screen available, though. If you prefer your screens to be a little larger, Alienware also has one of the few 27-inch 240Hz IPS screens in the country: the AW2720HF. Beyond the size, the only major difference is a slight reduction in maximum quoted brightness (350 nits compared to 400 nits). Both monitors run at 1080p, which is the most practical resolution if you want to run games at super high frame rates.

The 27-inch model is also discounted by 15 percent today, down to $849.15 from $999.

If you're looking for something with a better balance between resolution and refresh rate, Dell has a 32-inch curved 1440p model for $999. The 32-inch model has a 4ms grey-to-grey response time, so it's not as quick as the 240Hz IPS screens, but the real estate is more useful for productivity and other genres.

It's the first in a string of tech, gaming and console deals that'll appear over the course of the next couple of days. Stay posted to Kotaku Australia for more deals on board games, video games, tech and consoles.