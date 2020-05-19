Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: $150 Off Breville Coffee Machine

Telstra's Click Frenzy 2020 Deals Include Sim-Only Plan, Mobile Broadband And Xbox All Access

The Best Click Frenzy Deals From Catch

The Best Deals From GreenManGaming's Birthday Sale

greenmangaming best birthday deals

Amidst all the Click Frenzy mayhem, there's plenty of other bargains available - especially if you want cheap video games.

One of the best offers right now is the birthday sale over at GreenManGaming. There's 50 percent or more discounts on plenty of AAA titles, including Dark Souls Remastered, Monster Hunter Iceborne, CODE VEIN, Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Moons of Madness, the superb Resident Evil 2 remaster and more.

If you're after games for cheap, Ducktales Remastered is the price of a inner city smoothie, Stellaris: Utopia is sitting at $13 and the Road Rage remake is going for less than a fiver. There's also a full list of publisher sales over here, but below you'll find individual links for specific games.

GreenManGaming's Birthday Sale Deals

I'm particularly taken by Star Control: Origins for $12 - especially since the game was pulled from sale for a while because of all that legal trouble. The base Monster Hunter World is also exceptionally good value at that price for the amount of gameplay you're getting, as is Monster Hunter: Iceworld.

Lots more offers over here if you're interested. For the other deals going on today, see our stories below.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

It's deals season once again, with Click Frenzy Mayhem starting up for another year. Laptops, gaming monitors, games, peripherals, headsets - there's bargains galore today.

Read more

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: 240Hz IPS Monitors Are A Bargain Today

Enjoy competitive shooters? Or need the fastest response time for sim racing or fighting games? Then today's a good day for a monitor upgrade.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au click-frenzy deals feature shopping

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: How To Get The Best Deals

Click Frenzy refreshes onto browsers Australia wide on Tuesday evening, and just like previous years, there will be ridiculous prices everywhere. From 7pm tomorrow evening until midnight Thursday, 21 May, thousands of products from hundreds of retailers will be heavily discounted. Here's how you can nab the big ticket items.
butter grilled-cheese mayonnaise skillet

Don't Cook Your Grilled Cheese In Mayonnaise

I love mayonnaise. It makes mashed potatoes more creamy, it sears a great steak, and it’s an essential part of almost every sandwich. But one application that I cannot get behind is slathering it on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich. It does not taste that good.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles