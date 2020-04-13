You Can Watch These Apple TV Plus Shows For Free

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

Now that a lot of us are spending more time at home, a number of streaming services have started to offer longer free trials or access to some of their original content for free.

This week, Apple joined in on that effort, offering free access to a few of its Apple TV Plus programs for free, Variety reports. Now you can watch these programs for free on the service:

  • Little America

  • Servant

  • For All Mankind

  • Dickinson

  • Helpers

  • Ghostwriter

  • Snoopy in Space

  • The Elephant Queen

Apple TV Plus traditionally costs $7.99 a month, putting it at the low end in terms of cost when it comes to streaming services.

Watching Apple TV Plus requires you have an Apple device like the Apple TV, iPad iPhone, iPod Touch, or a Mac or another streaming device such as the Amazon Fire TV or a smart TV with Apple TV Plus support.

