What's The Best Home Workout You've Done So Far?

Photo: Shutterstock

Guys, we need to talk. While my body needs exercise as much as ever, my brain is exhausted. I’m keeping up with strength training on my own, but I have to admit I love the idea of turning over the decisions about how to exercise to somebody on a screen who is going to make sure I have a good time.

And so for this month’s fitness challenge, we’re going to try to have fun together. I want to hear about the best home workout you’ve done so far. Not necessarily the most gruelling or the most effective, but the one where you had the most fun.

Our editor-in-chief swears by Ryan Heffington’s Sweatfest workouts on Instagram live. The choreographer and director dances and you follow along. I haven’t tried it yet myself, but this interview in Vulture describes what it’s like: “It’s freeing. It’s therapy.” It’s also meant to be accessible to people who can’t dance.

Some gyms and studios are livestreaming classes, too, including Equinox. Here’s a jump rope workout with an enthusiastic instructor. Or maybe you’d prefer the soothing voice of Yoga With Adriene, who has set a theme of “nurture” for this month.

So let us know what you’ve been working out to. Anything is fair game so long as you’ve found it to be enjoyable, and it’s accessible to your fellow readers. We’ll pick one workout or channel to do together each week, then reconvene to talk about how it went. What should we try first?

