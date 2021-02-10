The Best NBN 100 Plans on Offer Right Now

If you’re after an NBN 100 plan but still want to save a bit of cash, you’re in luck. There’s a whole host of providers currently offering discounts on their fastest widely available plans.

Most of these take the form of a timed offer – you’ll pay a reduced rate for your first six months and get bumped up to the full price thereafter – but there are other options around too.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best NBN 100 deals available.

SpinTel currently has one of the cheapest NBN 100 deals around, where you’ll pay just $74 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $84.95 per month thereafter, but that’s still very reasonable for an NBN 100 plan. Most are billed at about $90 per month. Of course, the plan is contract-free so you’re free to leave whenever and get a deal from one of these other providers.

SpinTel does however also have speed going for it. It now reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which puts it in the upper echelon of providers when it comes to peak hour performance on NBN 100 plans.

Tangerine has a pretty similar deal. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Once again, the plan is contract-free, but Tangerine also compounds this with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you find yourself unhappy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. You won’t be able to get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Tangerine’s evening speeds are a hair slower than what you’ll get on SpinTel, reporting 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans. This deal is available until February 28.

Superloop is once again hair more expensive, charging $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. In both cases, that’s only 5 cents more per month than Tangerine. Superloop does however report faster evening speeds, measuring in at 90Mbps during busy periods. Superloop’s deal runs until the end of July.

TPG recently upped its NBN 100 plan evening speeds to 95Mbps, making it the third fastest provider around, tied with stablemate iiNet. Better yet, TPG has its own discount offer. You’ll pay $79.99 for your first six months, and $89.99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to get this one, but you’re still free to leave as soon as your discount expires.

Aussie Broadband also upped its NBN 100 evening speeds recently and is now reporting an impressive 99Mbps. That puts it in second place, 1Mbps behind Telstra’s claim of 100Mbps. Aussie is offering $10 per month off for your first six months with the promo code FAST10. This means you’ll pay $89 per month initially and $99 per month thereafter. Aussie Broadband’s plans are contract-free.

Vodafone has a similar offer going. You’ll save $10 per month on your first six months, bringing your bill down to $85 per month. That becomes $95 per month thereafter. While that’s a little bit pricier than most NBN providers, you can bring down your bill by bundling with other Vodafone services.

Vodafone will slash 5% off your total bill for every postpaid plan you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. For example, bundling a Vodafone NBN plan with two Vodafone phone plans would cut 10% from your bill. Tablet and mobile plans are also eligible for discount bundles.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free. However, if you take up Vodafone’s optional modem, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value if you leave in your first 36 months. This is equivalent to $5 per month left in your three-year term.

MATE will also reward loyalty with cheaper prices. You’d normally pay $79 per month for a MATE NBN 100 plan, but you can shave $10 per month by also taking up one of the company’s SIM-only plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network, and start at $20 per month for 5GB. The $25 per month option with 18GB is a better pick, however. Once again, MATE’s NBN plans are contract-free.

Dodo has a bundle offer of its own. As it stands, you can save $10 per month on its NBN 100 plan for your first six months. This means you’ll pay $75 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. You can also save a further $10 per month for the length of your plan if you also switch your gas and energy to Dodo. Just be aware that you’ll need to commit to a 12-month term to get this deal, or pay a $120 upfront modem fee.

