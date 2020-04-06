Make Set-It-And-Forget-It Tomato Sauce With A Slow Cooker

If you're tired of the same ol' tomato sauce that comes in a jar, you can make your own at home with minimal effort or cooking skills.

Photo by Richard Gillin.

Kelli Foster at The Kitchn has a super simple method for making your own batch of the staple. You'll need some canned crushed tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, celery seed, paprika, allspice and a little brown sugar.

Just toss all of the ingredients into your slow cooker, then set it to low and let it go for six to seven hours. When it's done cooking, blend it up with an immersion blender to your preferred texture, let it cool and it's ready for dipping. Best of all, you can add your own spices and flavour it however you like. Curry powder, chilli, fresh ginger and even Sriracha with a dash of honey can add something special to your sauce.

[The Kitchn]

This article has been updated since its original publication.