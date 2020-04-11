Heck Yeah, We Sweated To The Oldies

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

Screenshot: Richard Simmons on YouTube

This month’s theme is doing workouts that make us smile, so this week I asked you all to join me with a Richard Simmons video. If you didn’t have a chance to do it yet, just click here and give it 10 minutes. Or just do the first half.

The experience isn’t quite the same as what you may remember from your grandma’s VHS tapes. The ten-minute playlist is mostly warmups. It’s mostly stretching and the occasional dumbbell workout. But when you get a good song you can dance to, it’s fun. (This video is a good one if you want a straightforward dance-along.)

This experience got me thinking about home workouts in general. In the days before YouTube, you wouldn’t be able to do a different workout every day, unless you amassed a huge video library. You’d probably have the same handful of tapes or DVDs, and cycle between them. You’d get to know each dance. You’d master the moves. You’d know exactly when Simmons is going to say “Are you proud of yourself? I’m proud of you.” Dipping in and out of a playlist full of warmups isn’t quite the same.

Still, I’m glad I did it. How about you?

OK, here’s what’s up next. We’re going to time warp back into 2020 and do one of these Instagram Live workouts with Ryan Heffington. This weekend’s installments are at noon California time (that’s 3 p.m. for the east coast), and usually there are sessions during the week as well. Bring a prop, he says.

