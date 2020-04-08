Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Here's How Renting Has Changed In Australia During Coronavirus

Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

For This Week's Fitness Challenge, We're Sweatin' With Richard Simmons

I asked you for the best home workout you’ve done so far, and each week this month we’re all going to pick one to do together. This week, it’s going to be an oldie but a goodie (thanks, SafetyCynthia): Richard Simmons.

Simmons has a YouTube channel full of gems, including playlists of five-minute and 10-minute workouts. If you’ve never tried his workouts before, you might want to take a look at this intro that shows the basic moves that you’ll see over and over.

I’m looking forward to doing these videos because Simmons is so infectiously positive. His videos may be cheesy, but there’s a reason why he was so popular. You can enjoy these ironically or sincerely, I don’t care, just enjoy them.

I say we start with this 10-minute Sweatin’ to the Oldies clip, and then move on to whatever else you’d like. I’ll probably work my way down the 10-minute playlist; don’t forget you can always stack videos together if you have more time. We’ll reconvene on Friday to talk about how it went and we’ll pick a new workout for the following week.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances driving petrol

What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Petrol In Your Car?

I drive a lot of different vehicles when I need to get around, but I'm always a little worried when it's time to fill them up. Will something happen if I use 91 instead of 95, or vice versa? This thread at StackExchange answers the question.
fast-startup reset shutdown windows windows-10

How To Properly Shut Down A Windows 10 PC

It sounds weird, but when you click that power button on the start menu to shut down Windows 10, you aren't shutting down Windows 10. Sure, Windows 10 goes through the motions of shutting down. And your computer sure looks like it shut down. And it sort of did, but it didn't.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles