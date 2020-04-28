Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

Image: Netflix, Stan, Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Foxtel Now

There's no better list to keep a track of than our enormous compilation of what's coming this May to your favourite streaming services. From new series, returning shows and a whole bunch of movies and documentaries to choose from, Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are pulling out all the stops to make next month really entertaining for you.

Stan May Highlights

Billions (Season 5/3 May)

In season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim.

The Great (New Series/16 May)

Written and created by Oscar-nominated Australian writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite) and starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, X-Men Franchise), The Great is a satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

High Town (New Series/17 May)

From Executive Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, this new eight-part crime series is set on iconic Cape Cod and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation.

Love Life

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Ramy (Season 2/30 May)

The Golden Globe winning comedy returns for a second season. From American stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, Ramy offers an insightful and hilarious glimpse into the life of a first generation Egyptian-American Muslim living in a politically-divided New Jersey neighbourhood.

Stan's Full May 2020 Schedule

1 May

Ray Donovan (Season 6)

Line of Duty (Season 5)

Memory: The Origins Of Alien

Apple & Onion (Season 1, Parts 2 & 3)

2 May

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

3 May

Billions (Season 5)

4 May

Matangi Maya M.I.A

Serenitye

7 May

Good Trouble (Season 2)

8 May

The Hummingbird Project

9 May

Mother & Son (Season 5 & 6)

Wolfblood (Season 4)

10 May

Hail Satan?

11 May

Meet the Scammers

15 May

Skin

16 May

THE Great (New Series)

17 May

High Town (New Series)

18 May

The Cleaners

20 May

The Kindergarten Teacher

21 May

Redfern Now (Seasons 1-2 & Telemovie)

22 May

United States of Tara (All three seasons)

23 May

McQueen

25 May

Bob the Builder (Season 21)

Thomas & Friends (Season 21)

26 May

Rake (Season 5)

28 May

High Life

30 May

Ramy (Season 2) Judy Punch

Netflix May Highlights

Rick & Morty (Season 4/May 6)

Brilliant but boozy scientist Rick hijacks his fretful teenage grandson, Morty, for wild escapades in other worlds and alternate dimensions.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)

It's an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy's getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot. It's your move: What should she do next?

Trial By Media (May 11)

In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

Netflix's Full May 2020 Schedule

1 May

Casi Feliz/Almost Happy (Season One)

Into The Night (Season One)

Hollywood (Season 1)

The Half Of It

All Day and a Night

Mrs. Serial Killer

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (May 1)

5 May

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

6 May

Workin' Moms (Season 4)

Rick & Morty (Season 4)

7 May

Scissor Seven: Season 2

8 May

Dead to Me (Season 2)

The Eddy (Limited Series)

Valeria (Season 1)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

18 regali

Whitestar

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

The Hollow: Season 2

11 May

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

12 May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend True: Terrific Tales (May 12)

13 May

The Wrong Missy

15 May

Chichipatos/The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1)

White Lines (Season 1)

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

Dérapages/Inhuman Resources (Season 1)

Te quiero, imbécil/I Love You, Stupid (May 15)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

16 May

La reina de Indias y el conquistador/The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1)

17 May

Snowpiercer (Season 1)

18 May

The Big Flower Fight (8-Part Series)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection

20 May

Rebelión de los Godinez

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

22 May

History 101

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Control Z (Season 1)

The Lovebirds

23 May

Dynasty (Season 3)

26 May

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

28 May

Dorohedoro (May 28)

29 May

Space Force (Season 1)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Coming Soon

Blood & Water (Season 1)

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Foxtel's Full May 2020 Schedule

1 May

Everest

Kick-Ass

Swordfish

Windtalkers

xXx: The Next Level

Austin Powers: Man Of Mystery

Hairspray

Killers

Liar, Liar

Mystery Men

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Yes Man

Angela's Ashes

Braveheart

Gridiron Gang

Infamous

Ladies In Lavender

Once

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Cheaper By The Dozen

Despicable Me 2

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls

Ratchet & Clank

Scales: A Mermaid Tale

Shrek

The Golden Compass

The Little Rascals

Tooth Fairy

Where The Wild Things Are

Christine

Commando

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Death Becomes Her

No Way Out

Reality Bites

A Mouse Tale

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Back To The Sea

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale

Barbie: The Pearl Princess

Curious George

Groundhog Dave

Hoodwinked Too! Hood Vs Evil

Jungle Master

Marco And The Pirates

The Nut Job

The Tale Of Despereaux

Dear John

For Love Of The Game

He's Just Not That Into You

Life As We Know It

Maid In Manhattan

Wimbledon

Antitrust

Inside Man

Public Enemies

Savages

Aussie Gold Hunters (Season 5)

2 May

Reprisal

Breaking Homicide (Season 2)

4 May

Hedgehogs

6 May

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

The UnXplained (Season 2)

Late Night

7 May

Run

Motherhood

8 May

Little Monsters

9 May

Sausage Party

13 May

The A Word (Season 3)

After Truth: Disinformation And The Cost

14 May

George Clarke's Old House New Home (Season 4)

Green Zone

15 May

X-Men: Apocalypse

17 May

Bad Education

18 May

Inferno

Flack (Season 2)

19 May

Shrek 2

WWII: Battle Of Crete (Season 1)

20 May

Angel Has Fallen

60 Days In (Season 6)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War On America's Elections

21 May

Aussie Salvage Squad (Season 2)

Deadliest Catch (Season 16)

The 100 (Season 7)

Two Weeks Notice

24 May

Belgravia (Season 1)

25 May

Zombieland: Double Tap

27 May

Amazing Grace

The Kitchen

28 May

Duplex

Forensic Files II (Season 1)

31 May

Michael McIntyre's Big Show (Season 5)

Disney Plus May Highlights

May the 4th - Star Wars Day

This Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honour the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (15 May)

The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (15 May)

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favourite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better.

The Big Fib (22 May)

Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. A new Disney+ game show, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts.

Disney Plus' Full May 2020 Schedule

1 May

101 Dalmatian Street (Season 1)

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 13)

Awesome Animals (Season 1)

Birth of Europe (Season 1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

Car SOS (Season 1-6)

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Kirby Buckets (Season 1-3)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

Love & Vets (Season 1)

Nature's Half Acre

Primal Survivor (Season 1-4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 1-2)

United States of Animals (Season 1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef (Episode 106 - "Slimy Yet Satisfying")

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episode 711 - "Shattered")

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock")

One Day at Disney (Episode 122 -"Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor")

Prop Culture Series Premiere (All 8 Episodes Available)

4 May

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere (Episode 101 - "Directing")

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale (Episode 712 - "Victory and Death")

8 May

Be Our Chef (Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook")

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art")

Amazon Prime Video May Highlights

Upload (Season One/1 May)

From the Director of The Office, Parks and Rec and The Simpsons, Greg Daniels brings you Upload, an edgy sci-fi sitcom set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife when faced with near-death situations.

Amazon Original Australian Comedy Specials (1-8 May - two specials released weekly)

Prime Video is continuing to bring Australia’s unique approach to comedy to more than 200 countries and territories in May. The roster of award-winning and nominated comedians for this month includes Lano & Woodley, Anne Edmonds, Tom Walker, and Tom Gleeson. The Australian Amazon Original stand-up specials are produced by Guesswork Television and were filmed in Melbourne at the Malthouse Theatre.

Dispatches from Elsewhere (New Series/8 May)

This anthology, drama series is based around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives. After being brought together by chance, they stumble onto a puzzle hidden behind the veil of everyday life. Working their way through these challenges they uncover a mystery far greater than they imagined.

Homecoming (Season 2/22 May)

The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

Amazon Prime Video's Full May 2020 Schedule

1 May

Thappad, 1 May

5 May

The Good Doctor (Season 1-2)

A Very English Scandal

The Halcyon

Timeless (Season 1-2)

Counterpart (Season 1-2)

Kevin Can Wait (Season 1-2)

The Goldbergs (Season 1-6)

6 May

Late Night

Midsommar

8 May

Dispatches From Elsewhere

Little Monsters

Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal

11 May

The Internship

15 May

Paatal Lok

The Last Narc

20 May

Angel Has Fallen

25 May

Zombieland: Double Tap

29 May

The Vast Of Night, 29 May

Note: All program descriptions and synopses were provided by the streaming services.