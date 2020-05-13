Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

There's no better list to keep a track of than our enormous compilation of what's coming this May to your favourite streaming services. From new series, returning shows and a whole bunch of movies and documentaries to choose from, Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are pulling out all the stops to make next month really entertaining for you.
Stan May Highlights
Billions (Season 5/3 May)
In season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim.
The Great (New Series/16 May)
Written and created by Oscar-nominated Australian writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite) and starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, X-Men Franchise), The Great is a satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.
High Town (New Series/17 May)
From Executive Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, this new eight-part crime series is set on iconic Cape Cod and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation.
Love Life
Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.
Ramy (Season 2/30 May)
The Golden Globe winning comedy returns for a second season. From American stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, Ramy offers an insightful and hilarious glimpse into the life of a first generation Egyptian-American Muslim living in a politically-divided New Jersey neighbourhood.
Stan's Full May 2020 Schedule
1 May
- Ray Donovan (Season 6)
- Line of Duty (Season 5)
- Memory: The Origins Of Alien
- Apple & Onion (Season 1, Parts 2 & 3)
2 May
- Liam Gallagher: As It Was
3 May
- Billions (Season 5)
4 May
- Matangi Maya M.I.A
- Serenitye
7 May
- Good Trouble (Season 2)
8 May
- The Hummingbird Project
9 May
- Mother & Son (Season 5 & 6)
- Wolfblood (Season 4)
10 May
- Hail Satan?
11 May
- Meet the Scammers
15 May
- Skin
16 May
- THE Great (New Series)
17 May
- High Town (New Series)
18 May
- The Cleaners
20 May
- The Kindergarten Teacher
21 May
- Redfern Now (Seasons 1-2 & Telemovie)
22 May
- United States of Tara (All three seasons)
23 May
- McQueen
25 May
- Bob the Builder (Season 21)
- Thomas & Friends (Season 21)
26 May
- Rake (Season 5)
28 May
- High Life
30 May
- Ramy (Season 2)
Judy Punch
Netflix May Highlights
Rick & Morty (Season 4/May 6)
Brilliant but boozy scientist Rick hijacks his fretful teenage grandson, Morty, for wild escapades in other worlds and alternate dimensions.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)
It's an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy's getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot. It's your move: What should she do next?
Trial By Media (May 11)
In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.
Netflix's Full May 2020 Schedule
1 May
- Casi Feliz/Almost Happy (Season One)
- Into The Night (Season One)
- Hollywood (Season 1)
- The Half Of It
- All Day and a Night
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (May 1)
5 May
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
6 May
- Workin' Moms (Season 4)
- Rick & Morty (Season 4)
7 May
- Scissor Seven: Season 2
8 May
- Dead to Me (Season 2)
- The Eddy (Limited Series)
- Valeria (Season 1)
- Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
- 18 regali
- Whitestar
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- The Hollow: Season 2
11 May
- Bordertown (Season 3)
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial By Media
12 May
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
True: Terrific Tales (May 12)
13 May
- The Wrong Missy
15 May
- Chichipatos/The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1)
- White Lines (Season 1)
- Magic for Humans (Season 3)
- Dérapages/Inhuman Resources (Season 1)
- Te quiero, imbécil/I Love You, Stupid (May 15)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
16 May
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador/The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1)
17 May
- Snowpiercer (Season 1)
18 May
- The Big Flower Fight (8-Part Series)
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection
20 May
- Rebelión de los Godinez
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
22 May
- History 101
- Selling Sunset (Season 2)
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
- Control Z (Season 1)
- The Lovebirds
23 May
- Dynasty (Season 3)
26 May
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
28 May
- Dorohedoro (May 28)
29 May
- Space Force (Season 1)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Coming Soon
- Blood & Water (Season 1)
- Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Foxtel's Full May 2020 Schedule
1 May
- Everest
- Kick-Ass
- Swordfish
- Windtalkers
- xXx: The Next Level
- Austin Powers: Man Of Mystery
- Hairspray
- Killers
- Liar, Liar
- Mystery Men
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Yes Man
- Angela's Ashes
- Braveheart
- Gridiron Gang
- Infamous
- Ladies In Lavender
- Once
- Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
- Cheaper By The Dozen 2
- Cheaper By The Dozen
- Despicable Me 2
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls
- Ratchet & Clank
- Scales: A Mermaid Tale
- Shrek
- The Golden Compass
- The Little Rascals
- Tooth Fairy
- Where The Wild Things Are
- Christine
- Commando
- Conan The Barbarian (1982)
- Death Becomes Her
- No Way Out
- Reality Bites
- A Mouse Tale
- Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
- Back To The Sea
- Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale
- Barbie: The Pearl Princess
- Curious George
- Groundhog Dave
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood Vs Evil
- Jungle Master
- Marco And The Pirates
- The Nut Job
- The Tale Of Despereaux
- Dear John
- For Love Of The Game
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Life As We Know It
- Maid In Manhattan
- Wimbledon
- Antitrust
- Inside Man
- Public Enemies
- Savages
- Aussie Gold Hunters (Season 5)
2 May
- Reprisal
- Breaking Homicide (Season 2)
4 May
- Hedgehogs
6 May
- Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
- The UnXplained (Season 2)
- Late Night
7 May
- Run
- Motherhood
8 May
- Little Monsters
9 May
- Sausage Party
13 May
- The A Word (Season 3)
- After Truth: Disinformation And The Cost
14 May
- George Clarke's Old House New Home (Season 4)
- Green Zone
15 May
- X-Men: Apocalypse
17 May
- Bad Education
18 May
- Inferno
- Flack (Season 2)
19 May
- Shrek 2
- WWII: Battle Of Crete (Season 1)
20 May
- Angel Has Fallen
- 60 Days In (Season 6)
- Kill Chain: The Cyber War On America's Elections
21 May
- Aussie Salvage Squad (Season 2)
- Deadliest Catch (Season 16)
- The 100 (Season 7)
- Two Weeks Notice
24 May
- Belgravia (Season 1)
25 May
- Zombieland: Double Tap
27 May
- Amazing Grace
- The Kitchen
28 May
- Duplex
- Forensic Files II (Season 1)
31 May
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show (Season 5)
Disney Plus May Highlights
May the 4th - Star Wars Day
This Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honour the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (15 May)
The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (15 May)
The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favourite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better.
The Big Fib (22 May)
Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. A new Disney+ game show, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts.
Disney Plus' Full May 2020 Schedule
1 May
- 101 Dalmatian Street (Season 1)
- America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 13)
- Awesome Animals (Season 1)
- Birth of Europe (Season 1)
- Bride of Boogedy
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
- Car SOS (Season 1-6)
- How to Play Baseball
- In Beaver Valley
- Kirby Buckets (Season 1-3)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
- Love & Vets (Season 1)
- Nature's Half Acre
- Primal Survivor (Season 1-4)
- Prowlers of the Everglades
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
- Secrets of the Zoo (Season 1-2)
- United States of Animals (Season 1)
- Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
- Water Birds
- Be Our Chef (Episode 106 - "Slimy Yet Satisfying")
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episode 711 - "Shattered")
- Disney Family Sundays (Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock")
- One Day at Disney (Episode 122 -"Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor")
- Prop Culture Series Premiere (All 8 Episodes Available)
4 May
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere (Episode 101 - "Directing")
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale (Episode 712 - "Victory and Death")
8 May
- Be Our Chef (Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook")
- Disney Family Sundays (Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art")
Amazon Prime Video May Highlights
Upload (Season One/1 May)
From the Director of The Office, Parks and Rec and The Simpsons, Greg Daniels brings you Upload, an edgy sci-fi sitcom set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife when faced with near-death situations.
Amazon Original Australian Comedy Specials (1-8 May - two specials released weekly)
Prime Video is continuing to bring Australia’s unique approach to comedy to more than 200 countries and territories in May. The roster of award-winning and nominated comedians for this month includes Lano & Woodley, Anne Edmonds, Tom Walker, and Tom Gleeson. The Australian Amazon Original stand-up specials are produced by Guesswork Television and were filmed in Melbourne at the Malthouse Theatre.
Dispatches from Elsewhere (New Series/8 May)
This anthology, drama series is based around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives. After being brought together by chance, they stumble onto a puzzle hidden behind the veil of everyday life. Working their way through these challenges they uncover a mystery far greater than they imagined.
The Last Narc
The Last Narc is a provocative four-part docuseries that centers on the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA – the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. It tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the one man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why.
Homecoming (Season 2/22 May)
The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.
Amazon Prime Video's Full May 2020 Schedule
1 May
- Thappad, 1 May
5 May
- The Good Doctor (Season 1-2)
- A Very English Scandal
- The Halcyon
- Timeless (Season 1-2)
- Counterpart (Season 1-2)
- Kevin Can Wait (Season 1-2)
- The Goldbergs (Season 1-6)
6 May
- Late Night
- Midsommar
8 May
- Dispatches From Elsewhere
- Little Monsters
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal
11 May
- The Internship
15 May
- Paatal Lok
- The Last Narc
20 May
- Angel Has Fallen
25 May
- Zombieland: Double Tap
29 May
- The Vast Of Night, 29 May
Note: All program descriptions and synopses were provided by the streaming services.
This story has been updated with new additions.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink