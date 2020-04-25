Attend Sesame Street And CNN's Virtual COVID-19 Town Hall

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

Image: CNN

A lot of weird stuff is happening across the world right now. Most of it is weird in a bad way. But Big Bird and Sanjay Gupta teaming up for a coronavirus town hall for kids and parents? Now, THAT is the sort of weird we can get behind.

Sesame Street and CNN have announced that they will partner up at 9 a.m. (Eastern) on Saturday, April 25 for “The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents.”

The 90-minute town hall-style program will be moderated by CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill and will feature CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, along with Big Bird and other Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover. They’ll tackle a variety of issues related to the pandemic, such as education, anxiety, screen time and playdates.

Families can submit questions for the experts/characters to answer; they’re also asking for full names and phone numbers with the submissions, which could mean that... you could talk to Big Bird directly?! I’m not sure, it’s unclear, but it seems promising.

You’ll be able to watch the town hall live on CNN, streamed live on CNN.com’s homepage, on its mobile app, on CNNgo, or on-demand for subscribers to cable/satellite systems.

