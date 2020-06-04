Watch Sesame Street And CNN's Town Hall On Racism

How to Donate to and Support the Black Lives Matter Movement From Australia

If you’ve been looking for a way to talk to your children about racism and the protests that are happening across the United States but are at a loss for words, Big Bird, Elmo and other Sesame Street favourites are here to help. CNN and Sesame Street are partnering up for another town hall event—this time about standing up to racism.

CNN and Sesame Street hosted their first combined town hall in April to answer kids’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic (you can watch that one in full here). This town hall, which will be held at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, will cover “nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding.” Here are more details:

Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event. They will be joined by “Sesame Street” characters—including Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita—and other experts answering questions submitted by families.

The 60-minute special, called “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. You can also watch on CNNgo, and subscribers to cable/satellite systems can watch it on-demand. It will also stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile devices through CNN’s apps—no cable log-in required.

Parents can submit questions from their family ahead of time on CNN’s website.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources.

