Apple's New iPhone SE 2020: Specs, Price And Availability in Australia

Apple's finally dropped its new budget-friendly iPhone SE and it has the world talking. Here's everything you need to know about its specs, pricing and availability in Australia.

Apple has released the new iPhone SE to broaden its consumer base by entering the mid-range market for phones under $1000. As coronavirus disrupts the Australian and overall global economy, this is welcome news for budget conscious customers. It also means the company will now attract people who could not previously afford Apple's services.

iPhone SE 2020 specs

The new iPhone SE is similar to the iPhone 8 but with a more powerful engine even if it's 4.7 inches smaller than its predecessors. It also has the premium polish of aluminium and glass, a Touch ID button (but no face recognition software) and a 12MP camera with extras including Smart HDR, which offers optical image stabilisation. The rear camera can record 4k at 30 fps and offers cinematic stabilisation.

Other big bonus points include its water resistance and wireless charging capabilities.

The new iPhone SE also has the A13 Bionic chipset, which ultimately means the model will be supported for at least three years, if not longer.

Here is a full list of its specs:

Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels

Pixel density: 326ppi

Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.

Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g

Mobile software: iOS 13

Camera: 12-megapixel

Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel

Video capture: 4k

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Expandable storage: No

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Finger print sensor: Home button

Connector: Lighting

Headphone jack: No

Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging

What's the price of the new iPhone SE 2020 in Australia?

The price of the iPhone SE in Australia will start at $749 for the 64GB, $829 for 128GB and 256GB will take you to $999. You can get the new phone from the Apple website and other select retailers.

When will iPhone SE 2020 be available in Australia?

Put a reminder for yourself because pre-orders for iPhone SE begin at 10pm AEST on Friday April 17. The phones will then go on sale from Friday April 24. There will be plans available from select carriers so watch this space for more up-to-date information.

