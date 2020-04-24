iPhone SE Plans In Australia: Vodafone, Telstra, Optus

If you're after the iPhone SE, three of Australia's major telcos — Vodafone, Telstra and Optus — are now offering plans for Apple's new mid-range beauty.
The new 'affordable' iPhone SE from Apple has a starting price tag of a cool $749. It is similar to the iPhone 8 but with a more powerful engine even if it's 4.7 inches smaller than its predecessors. But its biggest selling point is the A13 Bionic chipset (the same one in iPhone 11), which means the model will be supported for at least the next three years.
If you want to get the phone outright, it's now available on the Apple store in Australia. Otherwise, have a look below for all the plans available from Vodafone, Telstra and Optus.
But first, here's a full list of its specs:
- Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
- Pixel density: 326ppi
- Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.
- Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
- Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g
- Mobile software: iOS 13
- Camera: 12-megapixel
- Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel
- Video capture: 4k
- Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Expandable storage: No
- Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge
- Finger print sensor: Home button
- Connector: Lighting
- Headphone jack: No
- Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?
If you’re an iPhone user in the market for an entry-level handset, should you upgrade to the new iPhone SE? Well, yes: Since the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus don’t exist anymore, you really don’t have another option if you’re looking for the cheapest non-refurbished iPhone. Or do you?
Vodafone plans
Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term
Vodafone also offers 12-month plans which can be viewed on their website.
Telstra plans
Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term
Optus plans
Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term
Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term
Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term
Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term
Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 24 month term
Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 36 month term
Optus also has 12-month contracts available for the SE, which you can view over at its website.
