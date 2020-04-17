Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

The new iPhone SE 2020 is now available for pre-orders and if you're keen to get one on a plan, Vodafone has jumped the gun and dropped its offers already. Here's everything you need to know if you want your hands on the new budget-friendly Apple device.
Apple's new affordable phone, the iPhone SE, is finally available for pre-orders as of 10pm AEST on Friday April 17. It will be available for sale on April 24.
The model, which comes in three beautiful colours — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — is similar to an iPhone 8, with the same dimensions, cameras, and 4.7-inch display as the older phone.
But its real sweet spot is the A13 Bionic chipset — the fastest chip in a smartphone — which means it'll work efficiently and get iOS updates for at least the next three years.
Here is a full list of its specs:
- Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
- Pixel density: 326ppi
- Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.
- Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
- Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g
- Mobile software: iOS 13
- Camera: 12-megapixel
- Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel
- Video capture: 4k
- Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Expandable storage: No
- Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge
- Finger print sensor: Home button
- Connector: Lighting
- Headphone jack: No
- Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
How to buy the new iPhone SE outright
Now that pre-orders have begun, you can get yourself an iPhone SE directly from the Apple website. Anyone who purchases online from Apple will receive a free, no-contact home delivery.
In Australia, the official RRP for the model based on storage capacity is:
- 64GB: $749
- 128GB: $829
- 256GB: $999
If you don't want to buy the iPhone SE outright, Vodafone is now offering plans to help you out. Here's a list of its plans for the 64GB and 128GB phones (please check back later if our plan widgets aren't loading right now):
Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term
Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term
Vodafone also offers 12-month plans which can be viewed on their website.
