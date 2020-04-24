All The Telstra iPhone SE Plans Available Right Now

Aussies who've been keen to get their hands on Apple's new budget-friendly iPhone SE can rejoice — the phone is available for sale and Telstra plans are now accessible if you don't want to buy one outright.
iPhone SE specs
If you haven't had a chance to learn all about Apple's new iPhone SE specs, have a look below before checking out the plans from Telstra for the phone's two storage options.
But in a nutshell, the price for the new iPhone starts at $749 and includes the A13 Bionic chip — the most powerful phone processor on the market and the exact one in the iPhone 11.
- Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
- Pixel density: 326ppi
- Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.
- Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
- Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g
- Mobile software: iOS 13
- Camera: 12-megapixel
- Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel
- Video capture: 4k
- Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Expandable storage: No
- Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge
- Finger print sensor: Home button
- Connector: Lighting
- Headphone jack: No
- Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
iPhone SE availability through Apple
You can get yourself an iPhone SE directly from the Apple website.
Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term
Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term
Apple's iPhone SE Plans From Vodafone
The new iPhone SE 2020 is now available for sale and if you're keen to get one on a plan, Vodafone has dropped its offers already. Here's everything you need to know if you want your hands on the new budget-friendly Apple device.
