All The Telstra iPhone SE Plans Available Right Now

Credit: Apple

Aussies who've been keen to get their hands on Apple's new budget-friendly iPhone SE can rejoice — the phone is available for sale and Telstra plans are now accessible if you don't want to buy one outright.

iPhone SE specs

If you haven't had a chance to learn all about Apple's new iPhone SE specs, have a look below before checking out the plans from Telstra for the phone's two storage options.

But in a nutshell, the price for the new iPhone starts at $749 and includes the A13 Bionic chip — the most powerful phone processor on the market and the exact one in the iPhone 11.

Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels

Pixel density: 326ppi

Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.

Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g

Mobile software: iOS 13

Camera: 12-megapixel

Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel

Video capture: 4k

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Expandable storage: No

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Finger print sensor: Home button

Connector: Lighting

Headphone jack: No

Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging

iPhone SE availability through Apple

You can get yourself an iPhone SE directly from the Apple website.

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term