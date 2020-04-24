All The Telstra iPhone SE Plans Available Right Now

Apple's iPhone SE Plans From Vodafone

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

All The Telstra iPhone SE Plans Available Right Now

Credit: Apple

Aussies who've been keen to get their hands on Apple's new budget-friendly iPhone SE can rejoice — the phone is available for sale and Telstra plans are now accessible if you don't want to buy one outright.

iPhone SE specs

If you haven't had a chance to learn all about Apple's new iPhone SE specs, have a look below before checking out the plans from Telstra for the phone's two storage options.

But in a nutshell, the price for the new iPhone starts at $749 and includes the A13 Bionic chip — the most powerful phone processor on the market and the exact one in the iPhone 11.

  • Display size resolution: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
  • Pixel density: 326ppi
  • Dimension (inches): 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.
  • Dimensions (millimeters):138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
  • Weight (ounces,grams): 5.22 oz.; 148g
  • Mobile software: iOS 13
  • Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Front-facing camera: 7-megapixel
  • Video capture: 4k
  • Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
  • Expandable storage: No
  • Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge
  • Finger print sensor: Home button
  • Connector: Lighting
  • Headphone jack: No
  • Special features: Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging

iPhone SE availability through Apple

You can get yourself an iPhone SE directly from the Apple website.

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

Apple's iPhone SE Plans From Vodafone

The new iPhone SE 2020 is now available for sale and if you're keen to get one on a plan, Vodafone has dropped its offers already. Here's everything you need to know if you want your hands on the new budget-friendly Apple device.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cell-phone-plans cellphones mobile-phones twocents

When Does It Make Sense To Buy A Mobile Phone Outright?

Mere weeks ago, in the Before Times, I got an email from a reader asking whether it could be worth using your tax return to buy a mobile phone.
feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles