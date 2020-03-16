Will Gyms Offer Membership Holds During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Image: Getty Images

Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, said on the ABC’s Insiders program that we don't need to avoid going to the gym – yet. “I think the gym is fine, but everybody needs to practice good hygiene". Although he did recommend washing your hands, using hand sanitisers and taking other measures to practise good personal hygiene. But if you're still worried, you may decide that suspending your membership is a better option. But will your gym let you put your membership on hold during the coronavirus pandemic?

With reports of boot camp classes being interrupted to wipe down equipment before continuing, it's easy to think your trip to the gym to stay fit could be a risk.

Dr. David Thomas, a professor of medicine and director of the infectious-diseases division of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United States has told some reporters that transmission via sweat is not a concern. However, the virus can survive on surfaces such as metal weight plates or treadmills.

So, will your gym let you suspend your membership because of coronavirus? It turns out, the answer to that will depend on your membership agreement.

A spokesperson from Anytime Fitness told Lifehacker Australia its membership agreement allowed members to suspend memberships for up to three months without needing to provide a reason. However, the agreement also says Goodlife can close clubs if directed by a court. If that happens, you may still have to pay fees so it's worth keeping an eye on the news and suspending your membership before that happens, just in case.

Virgin Active has a similar set of clauses in its membership agreement for membership "freezes" of up to 12 weeks. These blocks need to be in sync with your fortnightly payment cycle.

The conditions are a little different at Jetts. Membership holds there are limited to eight weeks per year and you need to notify the club in writing.

Fitness First is similar to Jetts. It also allows up to 8 weeks of membership suspension per year although there's a "time freeze fee for all memberships". So, while you're not using your membership, you'll still be paying $8 per fortnight.

Lifehacker Australia reached out to Fitness First to find out if that fee will be waived during the pandemic. They declined to respond by publication.

In short, the coronavirus pandemic doesn't have an immediate impact on gym memberships. But the situation is fluid as the federal and state governments continue to update their advice. So, grab a copy of your gym's membership agreement and pay careful attention to the membership freeze and suspension clauses. As well as looking at whether you can suspend your membership, look into what happens if the gym is forced to close.