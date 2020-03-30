Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

While bricks and mortar retail is slowly winding down and we're all spending more time at home, there are still a bunch of things we need to buy in order to keep our homes and businesses moving along. Whether it's a new computer, furniture or preparations for a new baby, we've tracked down lots of great deals just for you.

1. Alienware 310H Gaming Headset: Now that outdoor games are pretty much off limits, you'll need to boost your online gaming kit. Dell has halved the price of this headset to just $61.50. Head over to Dell for this deal.

2. Artiss Eames Replica Desk Chair: A comfortable chair that looks great can really finish off your office. This chair usually retails for $282.95 but it's been slashed to just $129 - a saving of over 50%. Visit Ebay for this hot offer.

3. Apple 15-Inch MacBook Pro: We know Apple's gear is usually dearer than similarly specced systems from other manufacturers but if you're on the hunt for a new Mac, then this is a great good deal. This 15-inch MacBook Pro has the infamous TouchBar, a 9th generation Intel Core i9 powerplant, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The $2999 price tag is $1100 off the usual price. Grab this deal at Catch.

4. SecuPlug 1080P HD Wireless WiFi Camera: Whether you need to remotely keep an eye on your 'home school', keep a watchful eye over your baby or to see what the pets get up to when you're busy working, this camera offers HD images using your home network. It boasts motion detection so you can be alerted when something moves in its field of view. It's a mere $38.24 - a good price for peace of mind. Click your way to Amazon to snap this up.

5. Ovela Portable Wardrobe: Whether it's when guests come or just to tidy things up, there are times when a little more storage is needed. This portable wardrobe is easy to assemble and can be put away when not needed. The $29.95 price tad is a $20 saving and can be cut by another 25% with the discount code SUNSHINE. Head over to Kogan for this deal.

6. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Bundle : So, you need a new laptop. But what about headphones, a bag and a keyboard and mouse for when you're in the office? When you use the coupon code X1C6BUNDLE, you'll score a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 with a 14-inch display, 8th generation Intel Core i& CPU, 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD along with Windows 10 Pro for just $2399 - a saving of over $1700. Pick this deal up directly from Lenovo.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.