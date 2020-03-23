Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

With the shutdown of non-essential services now in full swing, online shopping is probably the only way you'll be able to get your hands on things you need – especially if you are in lockdown because of potential exposure or if you've contracted coronavirus. But perhaps you just want to spend some time window shopping? Either way, we've tracked some great deals down for you.

1. Corona Extra Beer: Well, if you're feeling terrible about coronavirus, at least you can try and chill out with a Corona that won't make you feel worse. Ebay as a slab of Corona for $60 but if you use the PMID20 discount code, that comes back to a more reasonable $80. And delivery is free. Head over to Ebay for this deal.

2. Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse: Still at Ebay, Microsoft's sale is still on. You can pick up this Razem mamba gaming mouse for less than $80 – a hefty discount on the $149.95 RRP once you apply the PMST20 code at checkout. Ebay is the place to go for this offer.

3. Kids' Electric Ride On Motorcycle: What kid wouldn't want their own motorbike? With the youngsters unable to go to school or kinder, this is a great way to keep them busy. Grab this over at Catch.

4. Kindle Paperwhite with free Echo Dot: If you're stuck at home, it's a great time to catch up on some reading. The Kindle Paperwhite is great for catching up on your favourite fiction or non-fiction. Throw in the free Echo Dot, when you use the 'ECHOKINDLE' code at checkout and you can ask Alexa to grab you a book so it's automatically added to your library. You'll find this deal at Amazon.

5. Free Cisco Webex for 90 days: If you're stuck at home and need to catch up with colleagues or family, then this free offer from Cisco might be just the ticket. Video conferencing, screen sharing and other work-from-home essentials are covered. Cisco is offering this deal for personal use.

6. Free online piano lessons : Ever wanted to learn the piano but didn't have the time or cheap access to a teacher? Well, Home School Piano is offering free access to all their level 1 piano lessons until 1 September 2020. Home School Piano is offering this free course.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.