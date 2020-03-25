Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty images

The bricks and mortar stores might be closing down but online shopping is still moving along. Whether you're looking for tools for craft activities, staying fit or boosting your home office toolkit, there are lots of great deals around.

1. Half price coffee – today only: The government might be dishing out economic stimulus but many of us rely on coffee for our mental stimulus. Inglewood Coffee Roasters, from Melbourne is cutting the price by half if you use the STIMULUS discount code. They offer single origin and blends with lots of interesting flavours.Head over to Inglewood Coffee Roasters for this deal.

2. 5-In-1 Guillotine & Trimmer: With the kids home, you'll need to pick up your craft game. A guillotine is super useful for trimming paper down to specific sizes. This trimmer also creates perforations so you can create tear-off brochures as well. And it's been discounted by over $130 to just $39.99. Grab this deal at Catch.

3. Reebok ZJET 430 TreadmillWith winter looming, runners might be considering how they'll get their workouts in when the weather turns ugly. The Reebok ZJET 430 lets you run at up to 16km/h at 12 different incline levels. Equipped with Bluetooth, speakers and a convenient stand for your phone or tablet, you can stay entertained while training or track your progress using the Reebok app. Use the discount code PMID20 to score the Reebok ZJET 940 for less than $850 – down from $1399. Pop over to Ebay to grab this offer.

4. Blue Yeti USB Microphone: If you're looking to pick up your conferencing or podcasting game, a good microphone can make all the difference. The Blue Yeti has great sound quality and looks sweet with its retro styling. It can be tripod mounted or used from the funky stand that comes in the box. At $175, it's a great addition to your conferencing setup. JB HiFi is the place to go for this offer.

5. HP Envy X360 15.6-inch: A new laptop might be just the ticket as you need to spend more time working from home. Equipped with a AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, this machine will do the job for most students and office workers. It's a 2-in-1 so poking the screen, as we all do these days, will result in more than just fingerprints. At $1399, this is a solid deal.Head over to Harvey Norman for this deal.

6. Dell 27 7790 All-in-One Desktop PC: Equipped with an Intel 10th Gen i7 CPU, a healthy 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD this all-in-one system looks great and delivers on the fun and productivity. The edge-to-edge HD display is great for watching movies as well as work and there's Bluetooth as well for connecting external devices and reducing the desktop clutter. Apply the PMID20 discount code at checkout and you'll end up saving $800 from the RRP, paying just $1799. Dell is doing this deal through Ebay.

