Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

As we're all getting shut in or limited in our movement, it's time to look for ways to stay busy and entertained. And engaging in some retail therapy will help keep you busy, give you new ways to be entertained and keep the economy ticking over. Here are some deals with today's focus being on gear that will help you beat the working from home blues during the coronavirus pandemic.

1.Five-Pack of Braided Universal Lightning Connector Cables: With more people stuck at home, keeping your devices charged might be more of a struggle as more people need more cables. This five pack, for just $12.95, is a great deal and will keep everyone charged and connected. Head over to Groupon to grab this deal.

2. TEAC 65-Inch Smart TV: If you're going to be shut in for a couple of weeks you may has well have a decent TV to watch. Equipped with Netflix and Freeview Plus, this smart TV offers 4K resolution with a full set of inputs and outputs including three HDMI ports, optical audio and USB so you can use it as a PVR. The $695 price tag is over $400 off the regular price.Score this deal from Catch.

3. Xbox One S 1TB Console + Forza Horizon 4 & LEGO Speed Champions DLC Bundle: Ebay has a sweet deal on a new XBox One S with a couple of games. The usual price of around $515 has been cut to $311.95 and you can take another 15% off if you're an Ebay Plus member, use the discount code PZAP15 and the price drops to $265. That almost covers the cost of membership and you get access to a bunch of other sale items and other benefits as well. Tap or click your way over to Ebay for this deal.

4. MONOPOLY - Australia Edition: What's the surest way to keep your household entertained in these trying times? Play a game of Monopoly. At just $20, you can battle over who owns Hobart, Sydney Harbour or Canberra. Amazon has this deal.

5. Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Gold Massage Wand Vibrator: Whether you're trying to sooth some aching muscles from a workout or looking for some other form of relaxation, this massage wand vibrator will fit the bill. The pocket-sized proportions make it a handy travel companion and the gold finish gives it a luxurious look.Lovehoney is the place to be for this deal.

6. Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam: If you're going to be working and collaborating from home, it might be time to improve your webcam. Ast under $100, the Logitech C922 is a great option. I have one of these sitting on top of my office display and it's a great unit. With HD resolution and a built-in microphone, the Logitech C922 is a must if you need a decent webcam for the office. You'll find this deal over at JBHiFi.

