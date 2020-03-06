Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including Dyson vacuums, smart toilets, cheap flights and more.

1. Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin: Dyson's slashing its V7 Motorhead on eBay down to $399. For a further $79.80 off, chuck in the code 'PDMOTOR'‬. Dyson up your life here.

2. Davis & Waddell four-piece saucepan set: Ebay's got a four-piece of David & Waddell saucepan set for $87. Grab an extra $13.05 off with the code 'PLUME15'. Grab the deal here.

3. Xiaomi smart toilet: If you're wanting to live a toilet-paper free life, there's a Xiaomi smart toilet available on Ebay for $376.66. Slash another $18.83 off the costs with the 'PLAID5'‬. Peep this deal here.

4. Cheap Jetstar flights: Jetstar's throwing its 1 million seats sale, including discounted flights around Australia, to Vietnam, Bali and Thailand. Fly cheap here.

5. Google Home Hub for $169: Most of us likely have a little Google buddy at home but why not upgrade to the big daddy with the screen? The Home Hub is going for $169 with a 7" display on Catch right now. Grab it here.

6. LG 65" Super UHD TV: A 65-inch LG TV has dropped down to $1546 on Catch if you're in the market for a quality home theatre screen. Shop here.

