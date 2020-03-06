How To Break Up With Google

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC

Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

six deals salesImage: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including Dyson vacuums, smart toilets, cheap flights and more.

1. Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin: Dyson's slashing its V7 Motorhead on eBay down to $399. For a further $79.80 off, chuck in the code 'PDMOTOR'‬. Dyson up your life here.

2. Davis & Waddell four-piece saucepan set: Ebay's got a four-piece of David & Waddell saucepan set for $87. Grab an extra $13.05 off with the code 'PLUME15'. Grab the deal here.

3. Xiaomi smart toilet: If you're wanting to live a toilet-paper free life, there's a Xiaomi smart toilet available on Ebay for $376.66. Slash another $18.83 off the costs with the 'PLAID5'‬. Peep this deal here.

4. Cheap Jetstar flights: Jetstar's throwing its 1 million seats sale, including discounted flights around Australia, to Vietnam, Bali and Thailand. Fly cheap here.

5. Google Home Hub for $169: Most of us likely have a little Google buddy at home but why not upgrade to the big daddy with the screen? The Home Hub is going for $169 with a 7" display on Catch right now. Grab it here.

6. LG 65" Super UHD TV: A 65-inch LG TV has dropped down to $1546 on Catch if you're in the market for a quality home theatre screen. Shop here.

The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC

The ACCC recently released a new quarterly report on real-world NBN speeds and Optus has managed to top the leader board for the second time in a row.

Read more

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au aussie-snacks snacks

Five Racist And Homophobic Aussie Snacks That Deserved To Die

Plenty of iconic Aussie snacks didn't deserve to die but Australia has had a slightly sordid history when it comes to keeping our snacks free of racist and homophobic undertones. Here are five Aussie snacks that you won't find in 2020 because they were rightly discontinued.
diet fitness vitals

What You Should Know Before Trying A Ketogenic Diet

Five people have told me they were going to "try keto" — the most recent after gushing about a mutual friend who has been doing keto, aka the popular ketogenic diet, and getting awesome-looking results. You've probably heard rumblings about keto, but what the heck is it? And is it too good to be true?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles