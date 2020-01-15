Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

BUG ALERT: Major Windows 10 Threat Discovered By US Intelligence

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Pepsi 1893 online cola clearance, $211 off Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin vacuums, Catch's half-price sale and more.

1. 10% off at eBay: eBay has knocked 10 per cent off millions of items, including plenty of products that were already on special. To get the extra 10% off, use the code 'PREPARE' at checkout. Buy here.

2. $211 off Dyson vacuums: Dyson is currently selling the V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum for $387 - that's 36% off the RRP. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Buy it here.

3. Half-price Catch sale: If 10% isn't good enough, Catch is having a 50% off sale. Available items include clothing, laundry goods, electronics and air fryers. Buy here!

4. 63% off Pepsi 1893 cola cases: Amazon is having a sale on Pepsi 1893 Original Cola; a vintage soft drink based off the original 19th century recipe. It's down from $32.70 to $12.00 which works out to just 50 cents per can! Buy it here.

5. Outer Worlds for $44: The critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 game The Outer Worlds is going for $44 on Amazon Australia. Buy it here.

6. Cheap sneakers: Catch is also offering up to 66% off new sneakers from Adidas, Converse, Nike and more. There are over 900 styles to choose from. Buy here.

