Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

It’s that time of day again where we get to scope out all the best deals in Australia and send them your way, so you can save a buck or two (or a few hundred in this case). Go on, treat yourself to a (crate of) beer or a (box of) wine this weekend, 'cause you deserve it.

KOGAN's updated January sale

Kogan, one of Australia’s favourite go-to stores for a bargain, has released their January sales, offering 50" televisions, cordless hoovers, kitchen gadgets and much more, all at greatly discounted prices with as much as hundreds of dollars off. Check out the sale here.

Save up to 50% off at Catch.com.au

Catch.com.au is offering 50% up to off on clothing, bedding, cleaning products, swimwear and many more useful products which can be picked up for hundred of dollars off the original price. Shop the sale.

Michael Kors huge sale

Pick up a Michael Kors designer bag for a third of the price, or fancy saving yourself $230 on a new watch? Check out the Michael Kors Sale here.

Save on facial treatment devices and electric facial cleansing brushes

BeautyBay is offering $111 off on their highly-rated Mini Smart Mask Treatment Device, plus save over $30 on the popular electric facial cleansing Brushes, available in multiple colours. Buy them now.

Charles&Keith huge January sales

Charles&Keith has added a bunch of shoes, clothing, accessories, bags and many more stylish pieces to their sale. Shop now while stocks last.

Save $200 on Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin

The lightweight and powerful suction Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin is a cord-free vacuum ideal for apartments or for the occasional quick hoover round. Was $599, now only $399. Sale ends 23/1 so be quick. Buy it now.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

