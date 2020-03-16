PSA: Don't Flush These Items Down The Toilet

Image: Getty Images

Getting toilet paper has been a bit of task in recent weeks with many Australians rushing out to supermarkets in order to grab stocks amid panic buying. It's meant some have had to turn to other options available but that doesn't mean they're equally flushable.

Australia is suffering from a bit of a toilet paper meltdown as concerned citizens buy more bog rolls than needed in the event that stocks deplete due to the coronavirus outbreak. Toilet paper suppliers have assured Australians supply lines are fine but the situation has been ongoing for weeks now.

As some have turned to alternatives in order to ration their stockpile, it appears we all need a quick reminder of what not to flush down the loo. Wet wipes are definitely one example, according to Sydney Water.

"Even though wet wipes might state that they are flushable on their packaging, the reality is that they don’t break down and cause blockages in Sydney Water’s wastewater pipes as a result," a Sydney Water spokesperson said in a press release.

"Wipes can cause system chokes and damage to private sewer pipes. One Sydney resident reported a $16,000 plumbing bill to repair her private sewer pipes caused by her flushing wet wipes."

This is a nice way of saying — DO NOT CAUSE MORE FATBERGS THAN THE WORLD NEEDS.

Fatbergs, as I learned recently, occur when oil and grease hit water in your pipes and harden with other waste products that aren't soluble.

Those conditions essentially help to form a ball of sewage waste that blocks pipes, causes sewage water overflows and haunts lives forever.

Stop Panic Buying Toilet Paper, Australia Is Fine With the outbreak of coronavirus, supermarkets have been emptied of a number of essential supplies but one is the most alarming — toilet paper. While no one wants to live through the world's demise without a roll of loo paper, the reality is Australia's not likely to run out of toilet paper any time soon. Here's why. Read more

It's why water authorities are reminding everyone to only to flush the three Ps — pee, poo and paper.

No wipes down your pipes ???? Do you know what can and can’t be flushed? Remember to only flush the three Ps (pee, poo and toilet paper). #NoWipesDownYourPipes #3Ps #FlushDown pic.twitter.com/JQLjGSPt4G — CHWater (@CHWaterVic) February 21, 2020

What not to flush down the toilet

These include the following items:

Wet wipes

Cotton buds

Sanitary items

Cleaning cloths

Tissues

Dental floss

Not included on the list, but of equal importance, are the other potential toilet paper alternatives you've been using such as newspaper and sponges.

Now, you know what not to flush, please stand together to eradicate the fatbergs from existence. Nobody needs that imagery in their life.