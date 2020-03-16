Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

A List Of The Products Coles Is Restricting To Help Prevent Coronavirus Panic Buying

coles coronavirus panic buyImage: Getty Images

It's no secret supermarkets are under the pump as the coronavirus outbreak fuels Australians to hoard food and other essential supplies. In response, Coles has announced it's also restricting purchasing of products other than toilet paper.

Joining Woolworths, Coles has confirmed it's also limiting the purchase of high demand products in order to curb stress on its supplies. While it had already been limiting toilet paper purchases from 8 March, a number of other products such as long-life foods and frozen goods have been added to the list from 15 March.

The supermarket giant noted the changes were necessary during "unprecedented" times but insisted its supply chains would be able to meet demand.

"We have increased deliveries from our Distribution Centres and our team members are working hard to restock the shelves as quickly as possible," a Coles FAQ reads.

"We have introduced some purchase limits to try and improve availability for all customers and are continuing to monitor customer demand.

"There is enough for everyone if people shop as they would normally shop."

Items with one packet restriction

  • Toilet paper

Items with two packet restrictions

  • Pasta
  • Flour
  • Dry rice
  • Paper towels
  • Paper tissues
  • Hand sanitisers
  • Mince meat - includes Beef, Pork, Lamb, Chicken & Turkey

Other items might be included on this list, Coles said, but will vary from store to store.

coronavirus covid-19

