Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Aldi's Announced Its Shopping Restrictions To Curb Panic Buying

aldi coronavirus product limits shopping restrictionsImage: Getty Images

Aldi has announced it's joining Coles and Woolworths to curb panic buyers hoarding essential supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

From 17 March, Aldi will restrict purchases to a range of items, including the highly sought after toilet paper as well as long-life dry foods like pasta and rice.

Aldi Australia's CEO Tom Daunt also called for calm as demand has skyrocketed putting unprecedented pressure on Aldi staff working on the front line.

"All Australians deserve access to groceries and we are working extremely hard to deliver on this promise," Daunt said in a press release.

"We know many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus and your ability to access fresh food, hygiene products and essential items. We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support."

A List Of The Products Coles Is Restricting To Help Prevent Coronavirus Panic Buying

It's no secret supermarkets are under the pump as the coronavirus outbreak fuels Australians to hoard food and other essential supplies. In response, Coles has announced it's also restricting purchasing of products other than toilet paper.

Read more

Aldi's product list of purchasing restrictions

  • Toilet paper – 1 unit
  • Dry Pasta – 2 units
  • Flour – 2 units
  • Dry Rice (excludes microwave rice) – 2 units
  • Paper Towels – 2 units
  • Tissues – 2 units
  • Hand Sanitiser – 2 units

Like Coles and Woolworths, the retailer will also temporarily suspend change of mind exchanges and refunds for anyone who has bulk bought the items.

Those specific items include:

  • Toilet paper
  • Tissues and serviettes
  • Paper towels
  • Nappies and baby wipes
  • Feminine hygiene and incontinence
  • Hand sanitisers
  • Cleaning products (including anti-bacterial wipes)
  • Canned food (including fish, fruit, vegetables, soup)
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Rice and rice meals
  • Cooking oils and vinegars
  • Flour

Remember, in these trying times, reevaluate if you really need the 50 tinned cans of diced tomatoes in your trolley and consider putting them back on the shelf or giving it to someone in need who can't access it as easily.

Every Product Woolworths' New 'Toilet Paper Return Policy' Impacts

The toilet paper hoarding has continued in Australia despite calls for calm. Supermarkets have tried to counteract the bulk buying by enforcing limits on key items such as toilet paper and other long-life foods. Woolworths has taken it a step further and changed its returns and exchange policy in a further attempt to dissuade over-buying. Here's the new policy.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
cooking food kitchen rice video-feature

Is Brown Rice Really That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

My girlfriend and I make a lot of rice when we cook. The trouble is, she likes brown rice for health reasons and I like white rice for yummy reasons. I know brown rice is supposed to be "healthier" than white rice, but is it so much healthier that I need to make the switch?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles