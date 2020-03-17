Aldi's Announced Its Shopping Restrictions To Curb Panic Buying

Image: Getty Images

Aldi has announced it's joining Coles and Woolworths to curb panic buyers hoarding essential supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

From 17 March, Aldi will restrict purchases to a range of items, including the highly sought after toilet paper as well as long-life dry foods like pasta and rice.

Aldi Australia's CEO Tom Daunt also called for calm as demand has skyrocketed putting unprecedented pressure on Aldi staff working on the front line.

"All Australians deserve access to groceries and we are working extremely hard to deliver on this promise," Daunt said in a press release.

"We know many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus and your ability to access fresh food, hygiene products and essential items. We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support."

Aldi's product list of purchasing restrictions

Toilet paper – 1 unit

Dry Pasta – 2 units

Flour – 2 units

Dry Rice (excludes microwave rice) – 2 units

Paper Towels – 2 units

Tissues – 2 units

Hand Sanitiser – 2 units

Like Coles and Woolworths, the retailer will also temporarily suspend change of mind exchanges and refunds for anyone who has bulk bought the items.

Those specific items include:

Toilet paper

Tissues and serviettes

Paper towels

Nappies and baby wipes

Feminine hygiene and incontinence

Hand sanitisers

Cleaning products (including anti-bacterial wipes)

Canned food (including fish, fruit, vegetables, soup)

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice and rice meals

Cooking oils and vinegars

Flour

Remember, in these trying times, reevaluate if you really need the 50 tinned cans of diced tomatoes in your trolley and consider putting them back on the shelf or giving it to someone in need who can't access it as easily.